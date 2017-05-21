New York Times Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times May 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
‘Children of the Albatross’ author NIN
‘Keen!’ NEATO
‘Oh wow!’ GEE
‘Peer Gynt’ character ASE
‘Take me ___’ ASIAM
‘Unfinished’ Symphony composer SCHUBERT
‘Would ___?’ ILIE
100% PURE
1987 Best Actress winner CHER
62-Down’s political party BAATH
A hill of beans? LIMAS
A long way off AFAR
A wee hour THREE
Actress Thurman UMA
Anti-Prohibitionist WET
Approaches aggressively ACCOSTS
Arafat’s successor as P.L.O. chairman ABBAS
Avoid boredom, say KEEPBUSY
Before: Abbr PREV
Being part of a secret INONIT
Beseech ENTREAT
Betray CROSS
Blood work report abbr LDL
Bozos OAFS
Buc or Bronco NFLER
Bug-eyed AGOG
Bungle LOUSEUP
Burma’s first P.M UNU
Cardinal letters STL
Commercial success? ADSALE
Confessor’s confessions SINS
Conical construction TEEPEE
Cries at unveilings TADAS
Destination from the E.R ICU
Don Quixote’s squire SANCHO
Erich who wrote ‘Love Story’ SEGAL
Escape slowly SEEP
Essential parts CORES
Expose BARE
Fable finale MORAL
Falstaffian FAT
Film in which Scarlett Johansson is heard but not seen HER
Final bit TAILEND
Forum farewells VALES
French assembly SENAT
Get going HEADOUT
Golfer’s concern LIE
In la-la land SPACY
Ireland’s ___ Fein SINN
Item near a stereo CDCASE
Its slogan is ‘Family City U.S.A.’ OREMUTAH
Japanese relative of a husky AKITA
Just slightly ATAD
LAX listing ETA
Like all official football games REFEREED
Like our numerals ARABIC
Long, long time DOGSAGE
Losing ground? ERODING
Match AGREE
Matter of debate ISSUE
Mortgage deal, for short REFI
Motrin alternative ANACIN
Mrs. Michael Jordan YVETTE
New York town on the Hudson NYACK
Newport event REGATTA
Night school subj ESL
Number of weeks per annum? LII
Nursery rhyme boy GEORGIE
One doing heavy lifting CRANE
One of the original Mouseketeers ANNETTE
Online mischief-makers TROLLS
Org. in a le Carré novel KGB
OT enders, sometimes FGS
Parent vis-à-vis a child’s loan, maybe COSIGNER
Part of a chorus line? TRA
Pass carefully EASEBY
Perceive GET
Perino of Fox News DANA
Perspective ANGLE
Photo finish? GENIC
Political writer Kenneth VOGEL
Pompeii problem ASH
Prefix with con NEO
Purchase via Charles Schwab: Abbr STK
Putin ally ASSAD
Quiet place to pray APSE
Rave review ITSGREAT
Reacts to an awesome sight GAPES
Rear half? BUN
Runners behind O-lines FBS
Safety device NET
Scale sequence REMI
Scarcity DEARTH
Setting for spring in Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’ KEYOFE
Shade of white IVORY
Sierra Nevada, e.g ALE
Sign of spring ARIES
Skilled banker? AVIATOR
Something poking through the clouds RAY
Spacewalk, for short EVA
Sportscaster Dick VITALE
Sportswear brand AVIA
Square dance group, e.g OCTET
Start of many recipe steps ADDA
Stooge with a bowl cut MOE
Storms of the 1990s GEOS
Symbol in trigonometry THETA
Test site LAB
The Bible on a climactic part of a baseball game? INTHEBIGINNING
The Bible on a taboo musical instrument? FORBIDDENFLUTE
The Bible on an alien invasion? ASSAULTOFTHEEARTH
The Bible on bad business practices? FALSEPROFITS
The Bible on camera problems? THEFLASHISWEAK
The Bible on diet food? LETTHEREBELITE
The Bible on directions to hell? THEROUTEOFALLEVIL
The Bible on political horse trading? ANAYEFORANAYE
The Bible on ruined sugar crops? AMARKUPONCANE
The Bible on where Prince Harry learned horticulture? GARDENOFETON
Those with clout INS
Two-time Wimbledon winner Lew HOAD
United Nations entrant of 1949: Abbr ISR
Upholstery problem RIP
Vestiges TRACES
Vowel sound in ‘hard’ and ‘start’ SOFTA
W.W. II zone, for short ETO
Water carrier HOSE
Weasel out of RENEGEON
Went on an African hunting expedition SAFARIED
Western lily SEGO
Without exception BARNONE
Words after hit or knock ITOFF
Wrangler alternative LEE
___ Mill (California gold rush site) SUTTERS
___-Foy, Que STE
