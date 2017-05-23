New York Times Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times May 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
‘A Dream Within a Dream’ writer POE
‘Be quiet!’ SHH
‘Live Free or Die Hard’ director Wiseman LEN
‘Well, all right then’ OHOK
‘Wow, unbelievable!’ IMINAWE
Aquafina competitor DASANI
Audited, as a class SATINON
Baldwin known for his presidential impersonation ALEC
Bank jobs HEISTS
Big college major, informally PSYCH
Big step for a young company, for short IPO
Bloom on a pad LILY
Bounce back ECHO
Bread that’s often brushed with ghee NAN
Brian who composed ‘Discreet Music’ ENO
Cause of yawns BOREDOM
Cold one BREWSKI
Core belief TENET
Cousin of lager ALE
Coveted, as a position PLUM
Dalmatian feature SPOT
Deposited soil SILT
Dig deeply ADORE
Dress down TONGUELASH
Drugstore location, often CORNER
Early anesthetic ETHER
Enthusiastic assent IDOIDO
Fair-hiring letters EOE
Fairy tale meanie OGRE
Figure skating event … or what the circled items always come in PAIRS
Friendly Islands native TONGAN
Fully explain CLEARUP
Future perfect tense in grammar class, e.g LESSON
Gorge oneself, with ‘out’ PIG
How pasta may be prepared ALDENTE
Informal cry from someone who is duped IBEENHAD
Isthmus land PANAMA
Kitchen cabinet PANTRY
Lies by the pool, say TANS
Main line from the heart AORTA
Make a pass at HITON
Make rough COARSEN
Marriott competitor OMNI
Nanny goat’s cry MAA
Native of Mocha YEMENI
Neither fem. nor masc NEUT
Onetime giant in consumer electronics AIWA
Others, in Oaxaca OTROS
Part lopped off by la guillotine TETE
Pekoe, for one TEA
Penn of ‘Harold & Kumar’ films KAL
Pie ___ mode ALA
Plays charades PANTOMIMES
Pond organism ALGA
Potentially offensive NONPC
Quaint fashion accessory HATPIN
Rainbow ___ TROUT
Reciprocally INRETURN
Salmon type SOCKEYE
San ___, Italy REMO
Sashimi staple AHI
Scooby-___ DOO
Silent ‘Welcome’ giver MAT
Smidgen TAD
Some mechanics’ tool collections SOCKETSETS
Start of a web address HTTP
Suffix with morph- EME
Talent for music EAR
TD Garden athlete, informally CELT
Throws a fit HASKITTENS
Train system: Abbr RWY
TV show that comes on at 11:29 (not 11:30) p.m SNL
Village Voice award OBIE
Wash. neighbor IDA
What an air ball misses RIM
www.wikipedia.___ ORG
X-ray alternative MRI
You, in Tours TOI
VIDEO