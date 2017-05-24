New York Times Crossword Answers May 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times May 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
‘Annabel Lee’ poet POE
‘Game of Thrones’ family name STARK
‘Maybe ask someone else’ IMNOTSURE
‘___ You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?’ ARE
20th-century author famous for her journals NIN
Actor Buddy of ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ EBSEN
Actress Lollobrigida GINA
Aids for football kickers TEES
Anxiety, to a plumber? SINKINGFEELING
Athos, Porthos and Aramis, e.g TRIO
Atom in any salt ION
Audibly appalled AGASP
Babe in the woods NAIF
Black ball EIGHT
Body-scanning grp TSA
Booths are set up in them TOLLROADS
Brain part LOBE
Brief siesta NAP
Broadway’s ‘Mamma ___!’ MIA
Caps Lock, e.g KEY
Choice for a par 5 hole, often WOOD
Comes up short, say LOSES
Contents of a presidential briefing INTEL
Corners TREES
Dazzle AWE
Espy or Emmy AWARD
Exclamation from Homer DOH
Exhausted, as a plumber? ALLTAPPEDOUT
Furniture store display SOFAS
Give the O.K NODTO
Give the O.K LET
Gung-ho PSYCHED
Have some trouble focusing SEEDOUBLE
Having one’s wisdom teeth pulled, e.g AGONY
High-airfare season, for short XMAS
Homer’s father ABE
How sloppy kissers kiss WETLY
In the ___ of MIDST
Initialism whose third initial often isn’t true IMHO
It’s used to pave the way ASPHALT
Lament RUE
Lang. course ENG
Letter carrier at Hogwarts OWL
Loafing around IDLE
Major river starting in SE Switzerland RHINE
Makeup maker AVON
Marked (out) EXED
Mrs. Truman BESS
Nasty person MEANY
Not dull SHARP
One doing sketch work? GAGWRITER
Outlook function EMAIL
Part of MoMA ART
Part of r.p.m PER
Person who’s all pretense PHONY
Place across the back of a chair, perhaps DRAPE
Places to hang holiday lights EAVES
Poetic contraction OER
Rabid fan NUT
Recipient of a ticker-tape parade, maybe HERO
Rio dance SAMBA
Sierra Nevada, for one ALE
Some armory contents RIFLES
Sounds made during medical checkups AHS
Squabble ARGUE
Steamship workers STOKERS
Tear to pieces REND
The deadly sins, e.g SEPTET
Type ILK
Used, although one can hardly tell LIKENEW
Vacillates, as a plumber? RUNSHOTANDCOLD
Voluminous ref. work OED
Wasted, to a plumber? DOWNTHEDRAIN
Whiskey drink SOUR
[LOL] HAHA
___ psychology POP
