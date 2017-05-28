New York Times Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

|‘Ain’t I sumthin’!’
|TADA
|‘Frozen’ princess
|ELSA
|‘Golly!’
|BOY
|‘Hop-o’-My-Thumb’ villain
|OGRE
|‘Oh, nuts!’
|POOH
|‘Pipes’
|VOICE
|‘Such is life’
|ALAS
|‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,’ e.g
|TOME
|‘Vidi’
|ISAW
|‘___ Davis Eyes,’ 1981 #1 hit
|BETTE
|1990s tennis phenom
|SELES
|A Wayans brother
|DAMON
|Activewear brand
|AVIA
|Actress Gardner
|AVA
|Ad Council output, for short
|PSAS
|Address not in a phone book
|URL
|Altar approaches
|NAVES
|America’s Cup, e.g
|EWER
|And finally: Has divided loyalties
|SERVESTWOMASTERS
|Anticipate
|EXPECT
|Bagel topper
|LOX
|Bank deposit?
|SNOW
|Be swarming (with)
|TEEM
|Begin fighting
|GOTOWAR
|Bellyache
|KVETCH
|Best-selling Canadian singer of all time (with 200 million record sales)
|DION
|Big figure in Manhattan?
|RENT
|Brooke or Brooks
|POET
|Buddha, for one
|YOGI
|C.E.O. of the Planetary Society starting in 2010
|NYE
|Character with the aria ‘When I am laid in earth’
|DIDO
|Chimpanzee variety
|BONOBO
|Closes
|ENDS
|Company with a lightning bolt in its logo
|RCA
|Conflagration
|INFERNO
|Depletes
|SAPS
|Doo-___
|WOP
|Doxycycline target
|ACNE
|Drifting sort
|NOMAD
|Duped
|HAD
|Eliot’s ‘Silas ___’
|MARNER
|Employer of the Bond girl in ‘The Spy Who Loved Me,’ for short
|KGB
|Fade
|TIRE
|Family in a computer game
|SIMS
|Figure out
|DECODE
|Follow
|ENSUE
|Grand viziers, e.g
|PASHAS
|Growl like a dog
|GNAR
|Gulf
|CHASM
|Had pants?
|GASPED
|Handle roughly
|PAW
|High-grade cotton
|PIMA
|Hospital opening?
|STENT
|Israeli magazine holders
|UZIS
|It has a noted school of theater, film and television
|UCLA
|It spans 11 time zones
|ASIA
|James who wrote ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’
|THURBER
|Lace
|TIE
|Lee on a set
|ANG
|Like a bronze medalist
|THIRDBEST
|Like minor celebrities
|DLIST
|Little hellions
|IMPS
|Made some calls
|UMPED
|Major before going to B-school, maybe
|ECON
|Many residents of Holmes County, Ohio
|AMISH
|Medieval toiler
|SERF
|Melting
|GOINGSOFT
|More, in ads
|XTRA
|Movie release day, often: Abbr
|FRI
|Much
|ALOT
|Musical genre for ‘Gangnam Style’
|KPOP
|Napping, so to speak
|UNAWARE
|Navigator’s aid
|STAR
|Nonvoting member in the U.S. House of Representatives
|SAMOAN
|Nouveau-Mexique, e.g
|ETAT
|Numbers after a decimal point: Abbr
|CTS
|One crossing the line?
|SCAB
|One thrown for a loop?
|LASSO
|One who’s been tapped on the shoulder
|SIR
|Opus ___
|DEI
|Org. involved in a probe
|NASA
|Ovine : sheep :: cervine : ___
|DEER
|Part of a musical
|ACT
|Partner of hems
|HAWS
|Pickle brand
|VLASIC
|Pointer for a weather person?
|VANE
|Pope who initiated the First Crusade
|URBANII
|Pound sound
|ARF
|Prefix with second
|NANO
|Prepare to take off
|TAXI
|Pulitzer winner Armantrout and others
|RAES
|Really not O.K
|MESSEDUP
|Recess
|NOOK
|Reciprocal in trigonometry
|COSECANT
|Refusals
|NOS
|Repeal
|UNDO
|Resort in the Wasatch Mountains
|ALTA
|Response that’s often repeated
|AYE
|Rules and ___
|REGS
|Running track part
|LANE
|Sack
|LOOT
|Scales span them
|OCTAVES
|See 17-Down
|PER
|Shaded growth
|MOSS
|Some G.I. wear, for short
|CAMO
|Some lookout notices, for short
|APBS
|Some money set aside
|ESCROW
|Soprano on TV
|TONY
|Step 1: Raise hell
|STIRUPAHORNETSNEST
|Step 2: Make some literary gaffes
|MIXONESMETAPHORS
|Step 3: Devote energy to something hopeless
|BEATADEADHORSE
|Step 4: Be a financial wastrel
|POURMONEYDOWNTHEDRAIN
|Step 5: Look pretty schlubby
|CUTAPOORFIGURE
|Stream coming down a mountain?
|HOTLAVA
|Sundance Film Festival local
|UTAHN
|Talent seekers
|SCOUTS
|Targets of a cleanse
|TOXINS
|Totally believes
|BUYS
|Trump spokesman Spicer
|SEAN
|TV-watching option
|ONDEMAND
|Tweets, e.g
|POSTS
|Undecided, on a sked
|TBA
|Venusian or Jovian
|ALIEN
|Vertical part of a plane
|YAXIS
|West Coast news inits
|LAT
|What 27-, 39-, 56-, 66-, 79- and 96-Across together make up?
|ARECIPEFORDISASTER
|When doubled, a drink with vodka, peach schnapps and cranberry juice
|WOO
|Where 84-Down is, colloquially
|SOCAL
|Whom Kala reared
|TARZAN
|Wild guess
|STAB
|William who wrote ‘The Confessions of Nat Turner’
|STYRON
|With 18-Down, distribution limitation, informally
|ONE
|Without forethought
|IDLY
|Zac of ‘Dirty Grandpa’
|EFRON
|Zoology class
|REPTILES
|___ asst
|EXEC
|___ film
|STAG
|___ Picchu
|MACHU
|___ rock
|GLAM
|___-appropriate
|AGE