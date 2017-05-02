New York Times Crossword Answers May 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times May 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
‘… fish ___ fowl’ NOR
‘Gloria in Excelsis ___’ (hymn) DEO
‘Right away!’ STAT
‘That’s awful!’ UGH
1996 Foo Fighters hit BIGME
2017 N.C.A.A. basketball champs UNC
400 meters, for an Olympic track [2012] ONCEAROUND
70-Across, e.g., formerly: Abbr SSR
Antihistamine target HAYFEVER
Award won by the starts of 17-, 25-, 39- and 52-Across and 11- and 29-Down BESTMUSICAL
Bank jobs HEISTS
Blankets for open-air travelers LAPROBES
Boise’s home IDAHO
Buffoon IDIOT
Capital city with only about 1,000 residents [2016] HAMILTONBERMUDA
Caste member ANT
Clay character in old ‘S.N.L.’ sketches MRBILL
Columbia, for one IVY
Commotion HOOPLA
Commotion ADO
Country north of Latvia ESTONIA
Courageously persistent GRITTY
Crackerjacks PROS
Deadbeat, e.g LOSER
Eurasian duck SMEW
Follows orders OBEYS
Free from RIDOF
Geraint’s wife, in Arthurian legend ENID
Get a good look at EYE
Group that takes pledges, informally FRAT
Hankering YEN
Helpfulness USE
High lines ELS
Hunters’ org NRA
Landlord’s register [1996] RENTROLL
Law man OHM
Like some basketball shots and unwanted calls BLOCKED
Luxury hotel chain OMNI
Male swan COB
Markswoman dubbed ‘Little Sure Shot’ [1977] ANNIEOAKLEY
Massage target? EGO
Means of avoiding an uphill climb TBAR
Mushroom or balloon GROW
Nita of silent films NALDI
Noted colonial silversmith REVERE
Opposite of a gulp SIP
Oscar winner for ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’ WIEST
Oscar winner for ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’ CAINE
Pearl Buck heroine OLAN
Prefix with center EPI
Prefix with tourism ECO
Prepares to be knighted KNEELS
President pro ___ TEM
Rallying cry? RAH
Rapidly spreading over the internet VIRAL
Ring on a string LEI
Run out of power DIE
Search (through) SIFT
Series ender: Abbr ETAL
Site of two French banks SEINE
Slangy turndown NAH
Solo LONE
Stew morsel PEA
Superloyal employee [1971] COMPANYMAN
Sweetie DEAR
Teen woe ACNE
Tennis call LET
They may be strapless or padded BRAS
They’re related KIN
TV’s ‘Maverick’ or ‘Gunsmoke’ WESTERN
Understand GRASP
Used as the surface for a meal ATEON
Variety of pool [1982] NINEBALL
Wig, e.g HAIR
Winds down in a pit? OBOES
Woo ROMANCE
___ crossroads ATA
___-la-la TRA
VIDEO