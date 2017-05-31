New York Times Crossword Answers May 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times May 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘A likely story!’ IBET
‘All ___’ RISE
‘For heaven’s ___!’ SAKE
‘Oh really?’ THATSO
‘Per hour’ or ‘per mile’ figure RATE
‘The King and I’ setting SIAM
‘___ All Over Now’ (Rolling Stones hit) ITS
*Birdcage feature PERCH
*Complain CARP
*Extract with heat, in a way SMELT
*Shoe part SOLE
*The Mikado in ‘The Mikado,’ e.g BASS
*Weapon with a point PIKE
Area REALM
Ash, e.g GRAY
Bank (on) RELY
Bar sight STOOL
Barracks sight COT
Big name in games HOYLE
Cardiologist’s concern CLOT
Cast aspersions on, in a way LIBELED
Corp. milestones IPOS
Doesn’t disturb LETSBE
Fancy cracker topping CAVIAR
Farmyard noise MOOING
Fire starter? AIM
Former senator and R.N.C. head Martinez MEL
Go down EBB
Hazel eyes, e.g TRAIT
Hoof, essentially TOE
Hunky-dory AOK
Ice Bucket Challenge, in 2014 FAD
In ___ of LIEU
Indirect route BYPATH
It might be bleeped OATH
Italian city known for its prosciutto and cheese PARMA
Jacket feature VENT
Katherine of ’27 Dresses’ HEIGL
Level TIER
Like baby food, often PUREED
Many rural Pennsylvanians AMISH
Mex. miss SRTA
Mimic APE
Name on Chinese restaurant menus TSO
Neighbor of Quebec LABRADOR
One following statutes to the letter LEGALIST
Part of a rocket CONE
Pickle flavorer DILL
Poet Silverstein SHEL
Rapture JOY
Refrain from singing? TRALALA
Savings option, for short IRA
Scare the bejeezus out of TERRIFY
Short notice? GLIMPSE
Singer Guthrie ARLO
Site of a famous eviction EDEN
Softens MELTS
Solid orange ball FIVE
Spa wear ROBE
Swing successor BEBOP
Take by force EXTORT
Take in REAP
Things hurled at the Olympics DISCI
Top APEX
Unsettling feeling ANGST
W.W. II general Bradley OMAR
Wandered aimlessly ROVED
Warning for easily provoked types … or for the answers to the six starred clues? DONTTAKETHEBAIT
Wears ERODES
What might tempt the answers to the six starred clues? IIIIIIIIIIIIIIJ
What used to be yours? THINE
Where vows may be taken ALTAR
Word before (or synonymous with) end TAIL
Words to live by CREDO
Yeats’s land EIRE
You might prepare one for potential investors DEMO
You, to Yvette TOI
___ Blaster (toy gun) NERF
