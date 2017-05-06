New York Times Crossword Answers May 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times May 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Doktor Faust’ composer BUSONI
‘Star Trek: T.N.G.’ counselor TROI
‘___ Sleeps Over’ (classic children’s book) IRA
1981 and 1988 World Series-winning manager LASORDA
1983 7x platinum Billy Joel album, with ‘An’ INNOCENTMAN
1988 Olympics locale ALBERTA
Acoustics unit BEL
Balding THINONTOP
Be on K.P., in a way WASHDISHES
Beginnings of life OVA
Blemish MAR
Bonds ADHERES
Bovarism EGO
Breakout of a sort ACNE
Brood STEW
Camp sight COT
Center of a blowout, maybe BEERKEG
Circuit LOOP
Crush STOMPON
Currently into something ONAKICK
Eloise creator Thompson KAY
Feature of only two letters DOT
Former home of the Colts RCADOME
Herb of PBS’s ‘Ciao Italia’ OREGANO
Hinge (upon) RELY
Insect, e.g HEXAPOD
Intifada locale GAZASTRIP
Isn’t resolute WAFFLES
It disappears after rising LAP
It may be just a bit PART
It’s often picked up in bars SOAP
Italian bread that’s become toast? LIRA
Japanese import that debuted in 1982 SENTRA
John in a suit? DOE
Jurist’s seat BANC
Land ACREAGE
Like some chest pain ANGINAL
Long stretch ERA
Lost all patience HADIT
Lot DESTINY
Marine fish related to the cod HAKE
Moves unpredictably ZAGS
Noah’s predecessor STEWART
Old switch extension EROO
One asking for Ahmed Adoudi, say CRANKCALLER
One who won’t give kids a shot? ANTIVAXXER
One who’s gotten good marks? SCAMARTIST
Overnight letter? INN
Partners in many lesbian couples FEMS
Play and movie about a noted 1977 series of interviews FROSTNIXON
Prefix with -genous ENDO
President Peres SHIMON
Rapper with the debut album ‘Hard Core’ LILKIM
Rows SCRAPES
See 52-Across BIGS
Setting for Red Sox games: Abbr EDT
Sibilate HISS
Sly depiction, often ACTIONHERO
Some sorority women KAPPAS
Start of a sequel, sometimes SON
Stick back in the water? RESOAK
Sticks in the water? OARS
Suggestive transmission SEXT
They’re not complex numbers SOLI
Torment AGONY
Urban lab transporter, maybe PETTAXI
Vandal HUN
What’s more in Madrid? MAS
Who said ‘Politics is war without bloodshed’ MAO
Winner of the 1998 Masters and British Open MARKOMEARA
With 51-Across, two steps away from AA, informally THE
___ school GRAD
