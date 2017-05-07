New York Times Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

Clue Solution
‘://’ preceder HTTP
‘Al ___ Lado del Río’ (2004 Oscar-winning song) OTRO
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ show, briefly SNL
‘Go down this hallway: There’s a couch / If what you seek’s relaxing touch’ MASSAGEPASSAGE
‘I have this duty on my farm / To look as chickens keep eggs warm’ HATCHWATCH
‘I know my girl enjoys her youth / When this fine sound escapes her mouth’ DAUGHTERLAUGHTER
‘Just be cool’ ACTCASUAL
‘Kate Upton strikes an alpine pose / And belts this out, with naught to lose’ MODELYODEL
‘Peanuts’ boy LINUS
‘Right now, it’s fine, no five-star food, / But this dessert will soon be good!’ BUDDINGPUDDING
‘See-saw, Margery ___’ (old nursery rhyme) DAW
‘Stop right there!’ HEY
‘The Adventures of ___’ (European comics series) ALIX
‘The Iron Lady’ star STREEP
‘This may have been the umpire’s doing; / Now sliding home is easy going’ BASELINEVASELINE
‘This mensch looks up and shouts ‘Delish!’ / While downing snacks with real relish’ KOSHERNOSHER
‘Why don’t we?!’ LETS
‘Your will to serve must be mature / To be this keeper of nature’ GARDENWARDEN
‘___ all good’ ITS
‘___ et veritas’ LUX
‘___ Lang Syne’ AULD
2008 Obama catchword HOPE
Acronym for a class taught over the Internet MOOC
Actor Elgort of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ ANSEL
Animal avatar of Thoth IBIS
Arnaz of 1950s TV DESI
Artisans’ group GUILD
Astronomer’s sighting NOVA
Award category word BEST
Backing FOR
Begged PLED
Blockhead DODO
Blue symbol of Delaware HEN
Boston college EMERSON
Bulked up, in modern lingo SWOLE
Butter in South Asian cuisines GHEE
Bygone NBC drama LALAW
Carry the day WIN
Cheese sometimes paired with pinot noir EDAM
Chinese city known for its terra-cotta warriors XIAN
Chump SAP
Color of el mar AZUL
Condition once called ‘shell shock,’ for short PTSD
Country star Jackson ALAN
Cry of jubilation … or guilt IDIDIT
Cry to a cop ARRESTHIM
Dead man walking? ZOMBIE
Divvy up SPLIT
Drooping SAGGY
Due sei OTTO
Ends CEASES
Family girl SIS
Fantasy fiction readers, e.g ESCAPISTS
First sentence of a news story LEDE
Float in the air WAFT
Food items often served with 76-Down TACOS
Force on Earth, informally ONEG
French title MADAME
Funny Amy POEHLER
Galley propeller OAR
Gefilte fish fish PIKE
Gillette ___ Plus ATRA
Go ‘boohoo’ SOB
Go (for) VIE
Goes over READS
Golden calf, e.g IDOL
Goofs ERRS
Half of a score TEN
Hoist LIFT
Home to King Philippe BELGIUM
Hooter or honker SCHNOZ
Identify NAME
In unison ASONE
Injure badly MAUL
Intimidate COW
It may be whiffed ODOR
Jests JAPES
Job with spreadsheets DATAENTRY
Jones of CNN VAN
Kachina doll makers HOPIS
Keystone officer KOP
Kylo ___ (‘Star Wars’ villain) REN
Lady Gaga’s ‘___ This Way’ BORN
Light wood BALSA
Like some light wood BLOND
Like the 30 Rock building DECO
Like Uncle Sam GOATEED
Little racer GOCART
New York county with Lake Placid ESSEX
Not blown up ACTUALSIZE
Not go out of date, say AGEWELL
Nudges, in a way JOGS
Oct. pennant race ALCS
Off-week, in football BYE
Old pop NEHI
On, as a horse ASTRIDE
One working on the board? PROSURFER
Ottoman’s partner SOFA
Overly fussy ANAL
P.R. task SPIN
Part of an underground network GASMAIN
Party bowlful GUACAMOLE
Place for a pie to cool SILL
Places PUTS
Post-marathon feeling ACHE
Pretext GUISE
Primary imperative? VOTE
Rapper topper DORAG
Reporters’ group POOL
Ride offerer UBER
Robert of ‘Tender Mercies’ DUVALL
Rose’s love on old Broadway ABIE
Russian peace MIR
Shangri-la EDEN
Skin dyes HENNAS
Some ancient writings PAPYRI
Some Wall St. deals LBOS
Spa accessory LOOFA
Start printing GOTOPRESS
Suckers’ succors? COUGHDROPS
Tassel movers GRADS
Test site LAB
Texter’s ‘Wow!’ OMG
Three-pointer shooter, usually GUARD
Throng SWARM
Tyrion Lannister of ‘Game of Thrones’ and others IMPS
Upright ERECT
URL suffix ORG
Veranda PORCH
Vessel often stowed upside down CANOE
Wallop BELT
Wasted ICED
Weight ONUS
Wise SAGE
Word before or after ‘down’ PAT
Word said three times while smacking the forehead DUMB
[!!!!] IMSHOCKED
___ buco OSSO
___ of Solomon ODES
___ studies (college major) URBAN