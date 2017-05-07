New York Times Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

|‘://’ preceder
|HTTP
|‘Al ___ Lado del Río’ (2004 Oscar-winning song)
|OTRO
|‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ show, briefly
|SNL
|‘Go down this hallway: There’s a couch / If what you seek’s relaxing touch’
|MASSAGEPASSAGE
|‘I have this duty on my farm / To look as chickens keep eggs warm’
|HATCHWATCH
|‘I know my girl enjoys her youth / When this fine sound escapes her mouth’
|DAUGHTERLAUGHTER
|‘Just be cool’
|ACTCASUAL
|‘Kate Upton strikes an alpine pose / And belts this out, with naught to lose’
|MODELYODEL
|‘Peanuts’ boy
|LINUS
|‘Right now, it’s fine, no five-star food, / But this dessert will soon be good!’
|BUDDINGPUDDING
|‘See-saw, Margery ___’ (old nursery rhyme)
|DAW
|‘Stop right there!’
|HEY
|‘The Adventures of ___’ (European comics series)
|ALIX
|‘The Iron Lady’ star
|STREEP
|‘This may have been the umpire’s doing; / Now sliding home is easy going’
|BASELINEVASELINE
|‘This mensch looks up and shouts ‘Delish!’ / While downing snacks with real relish’
|KOSHERNOSHER
|‘Why don’t we?!’
|LETS
|‘Your will to serve must be mature / To be this keeper of nature’
|GARDENWARDEN
|‘___ all good’
|ITS
|‘___ et veritas’
|LUX
|‘___ Lang Syne’
|AULD
|2008 Obama catchword
|HOPE
|Acronym for a class taught over the Internet
|MOOC
|Actor Elgort of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’
|ANSEL
|Animal avatar of Thoth
|IBIS
|Arnaz of 1950s TV
|DESI
|Artisans’ group
|GUILD
|Astronomer’s sighting
|NOVA
|Award category word
|BEST
|Backing
|FOR
|Begged
|PLED
|Blockhead
|DODO
|Blue symbol of Delaware
|HEN
|Boston college
|EMERSON
|Bulked up, in modern lingo
|SWOLE
|Butter in South Asian cuisines
|GHEE
|Bygone NBC drama
|LALAW
|Carry the day
|WIN
|Cheese sometimes paired with pinot noir
|EDAM
|Chinese city known for its terra-cotta warriors
|XIAN
|Chump
|SAP
|Color of el mar
|AZUL
|Condition once called ‘shell shock,’ for short
|PTSD
|Country star Jackson
|ALAN
|Cry of jubilation … or guilt
|IDIDIT
|Cry to a cop
|ARRESTHIM
|Dead man walking?
|ZOMBIE
|Divvy up
|SPLIT
|Drooping
|SAGGY
|Due sei
|OTTO
|Ends
|CEASES
|Family girl
|SIS
|Fantasy fiction readers, e.g
|ESCAPISTS
|First sentence of a news story
|LEDE
|Float in the air
|WAFT
|Food items often served with 76-Down
|TACOS
|Force on Earth, informally
|ONEG
|French title
|MADAME
|Funny Amy
|POEHLER
|Galley propeller
|OAR
|Gefilte fish fish
|PIKE
|Gillette ___ Plus
|ATRA
|Go ‘boohoo’
|SOB
|Go (for)
|VIE
|Goes over
|READS
|Golden calf, e.g
|IDOL
|Goofs
|ERRS
|Half of a score
|TEN
|Hoist
|LIFT
|Home to King Philippe
|BELGIUM
|Hooter or honker
|SCHNOZ
|Identify
|NAME
|In unison
|ASONE
|Injure badly
|MAUL
|Intimidate
|COW
|It may be whiffed
|ODOR
|Jests
|JAPES
|Job with spreadsheets
|DATAENTRY
|Jones of CNN
|VAN
|Kachina doll makers
|HOPIS
|Keystone officer
|KOP
|Kylo ___ (‘Star Wars’ villain)
|REN
|Lady Gaga’s ‘___ This Way’
|BORN
|Light wood
|BALSA
|Like some light wood
|BLOND
|Like the 30 Rock building
|DECO
|Like Uncle Sam
|GOATEED
|Little racer
|GOCART
|New York county with Lake Placid
|ESSEX
|Not blown up
|ACTUALSIZE
|Not go out of date, say
|AGEWELL
|Nudges, in a way
|JOGS
|Oct. pennant race
|ALCS
|Off-week, in football
|BYE
|Old pop
|NEHI
|On, as a horse
|ASTRIDE
|One working on the board?
|PROSURFER
|Ottoman’s partner
|SOFA
|Overly fussy
|ANAL
|P.R. task
|SPIN
|Part of an underground network
|GASMAIN
|Party bowlful
|GUACAMOLE
|Place for a pie to cool
|SILL
|Places
|PUTS
|Post-marathon feeling
|ACHE
|Pretext
|GUISE
|Primary imperative?
|VOTE
|Rapper topper
|DORAG
|Reporters’ group
|POOL
|Ride offerer
|UBER
|Robert of ‘Tender Mercies’
|DUVALL
|Rose’s love on old Broadway
|ABIE
|Russian peace
|MIR
|Shangri-la
|EDEN
|Skin dyes
|HENNAS
|Some ancient writings
|PAPYRI
|Some Wall St. deals
|LBOS
|Spa accessory
|LOOFA
|Start printing
|GOTOPRESS
|Suckers’ succors?
|COUGHDROPS
|Tassel movers
|GRADS
|Test site
|LAB
|Texter’s ‘Wow!’
|OMG
|Three-pointer shooter, usually
|GUARD
|Throng
|SWARM
|Tyrion Lannister of ‘Game of Thrones’ and others
|IMPS
|Upright
|ERECT
|URL suffix
|ORG
|Veranda
|PORCH
|Vessel often stowed upside down
|CANOE
|Wallop
|BELT
|Wasted
|ICED
|Weight
|ONUS
|Wise
|SAGE
|Word before or after ‘down’
|PAT
|Word said three times while smacking the forehead
|DUMB
|[!!!!]
|IMSHOCKED
|___ buco
|OSSO
|___ of Solomon
|ODES
|___ studies (college major)
|URBAN