New York Times Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Clue
Solution
‘Get the picture?’ SEE
‘Super 8’ actress, 2011 ELLEFANNING
‘Thanks, Captain Obvious!’ GEEYATHINK
‘That sounds good … NOT!’ OHFUN
‘The Waste Land’ poet ELIOT
‘We ___ to please!’ AIM
4.0 is a great one GPA
Abbr. before a name on a memo ATTN
Actress Thurman UMA
Air Force One, for one PLANE
Ancient land near Lydia IONIA
Auto deal for nonbuyers LEASE
Bewilder ADDLE
Brief letter NOTE
Caltech, e.g.: Abbr INST
Deal negotiator for athletes AGENT
Denim or linen CLOTH
Dish in a bowl often served au gratin ONIONSOUP
Dr. Mom’s attention, for short TLC
Each one in a square is 90° ANGLE
Egyptian cross ANKH
Envy or lust SIN
Every last bit ALL
Farm tower SILO
Flower that attracts pollinating insects BEEBALM
Fly-___ (Blue Angels maneuvers) BYS
Fútbol score GOL
Garbage-carrying boats SCOWS
Groups of poker chips, typically STACKS
High point APEX
Hightail it RUN
How sardines are often packed INOIL
Ian who wrote ‘Atonement’ MCEWAN
Industrious little marchers ANTS
Jazz instrument SAX
Lacking company LONE
Less than 90° ACUTE
Locale of a film ‘nightmare’: Abbr ELMST
Ltr. addition ENC
March Madness org NCAA
Modern movement initialism … or a hint to the starts of 18-, 24-, 40-, 52- and 61-Across LGBTQ
Money in the middle of a poker table KITTY
Money in the middle of a poker table ANTES
Nearsighted cartoon Mr MAGOO
Not good BAD
Not hold back GOBIG
One-named New Age singer ENYA
One-on-one talk TETEATETE
Onetime ‘S.N.L.’ regular Cheri OTERI
Opposite of strict LAX
Order to get a soundtrack ready CUETHEMUSIC
Pop singer Zayn formerly of One Direction MALIK
Popular pen BIC
President before D.D.E HST
Relative who might visit for the holidays INLAW
Relatives of rabbits HARES
Religious offshoots SECTS
Rest for a bit TAKETEN
Rough, as criticism HARSH
Sash for a kimono OBI
Savings for the golden years, for short IRA
Secret language CODE
Singer with the 1972 hit ‘Heart of Gold’ NEILYOUNG
Spring school dance PROM
State where the Cotton Bowl is held TEXAS
Suffix with cigar ETTE
Superannuated OLD
Talk, talk and then talk some more YAK
There are four in a gallon: Abbr QTS
Thumbs-up votes AYES
Tinkler on a porch WINDCHIME
Toddler TOT
Variety TYPE
Whistlers in the kitchen TEAKETTLES
Wise man SAGE
Word before ‘and ye shall receive’ ASK
Worry CONCERN
___ raving mad STARK
