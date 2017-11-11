New York Times Crossword Answers November 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times November 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘If you ask me …,’ for short IMHO
‘Yentl’ setting SHTETL
1/1,000 of a yen RIN
1942-43 battle site GUADALCANAL
1964 role for Honor Blackman PUSSYGALORE
60-Across, to 34-Across, e.g HINT
Acting as a partition SEPTAL
Agatha Christie once described him as a ‘detestable, bombastic, tiresome little creature’ POIROT
Array in ancient battles SPEARS
Bradford and Bradshaw, for two: Abbr QBS
Chicago’s ___ Center AON
Comments like ‘Yer joshin’!’ AWS
Computer addresses, for short IPS
Contingency phrase IFSO
Cool, in slang ILL
Cost ARE
Dances done in 2/4 time SAMBAS
Debugging? PESTCONTROL
Deli counter sign TAKEANUMBER
Dilapidated RATTY
Eponymous weapon designer UZI
Expand BROADEN
Explains ACCOUNTSFOR
Fail FLUNK
Feature of coastal Louisiana FEN
Foreign title: Abbr SRA
Freaking out, say INAPANIC
Friend, in Firenze AMICO
Go hand to hand? CLAP
Group in any circle in a Venn diagram SET
Hot beverage CHAI
How many letters are in the longest answers in this puzzle – or how many of these answers there are ELEVEN
It doesn’t come full circle ARC
Like home, on rare occasions STOLEN
Luddite’s opposite, of a sort NETIZEN
Multitude TON
Multitude SEA
Museum estimate, maybe AGE
New England state sch URI
Obliterate ERASE
Old union member: Abbr SSR
One of a pair of fraternal twins, maybe SIS
Opposite of dirty WASH
Part of many a business name LTD
Pass ENACT
Plow puller DRAFTANIMAL
Polymathic Isaac ASIMOV
Pop icon, to members of her ‘hive’ QUEENBEY
Presidential inits RMN
Print quality meas DPI
Relief for xerosis VASELINE
Scale notes FAS
Something tested at an auto shop TIREBALANCE
Something to run ERRAND
Star of TV’s ‘The Untouchables’ ROBERTSTACK
Subj. of some conspiracy theories UFO
Symbol of bloodlust ARES
Text alert? NOTABENE
The Mediterranean, to ancient Romans MARENOSTRUM
Things applied to black eyes, traditionally STEAKS
Time for remembrance VETERANSDAY
Twerp TWIT
Until UPTO
W.W. II hero IKE
Wedded ONE
What ‘It’ is HORRORFLICK
What a marker may mark MILE
Whose tears create the morning dew, in myth EOS
Words of support WECARE
World’s second most populous landlocked country, after Ethiopia UGANDA
