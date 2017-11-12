New York Times Crossword Answers November 12th 2017

|‘A Visit From St. Nicholas’ poet
|MOORE
|‘How cool!’
|OOH
|‘I dare you to do better!’
|TOPTHAT
|‘I ___ talking to you!’
|WASNT
|‘Impossible!’
|CANTBE
|‘Old World Style’ pasta sauce brand
|RAGU
|‘Ready?’ response
|IMSET
|‘You know who this is’
|ITSME
|‘Yuck!’
|EWW
|‘___ pasa?’
|QUE
|‘___ said …’
|EASIER
|1969 self-titled jazz album
|ELLA
|2016 film set in Polynesia
|MOANA
|A part of Life?
|OAT
|A/C stat
|BTU
|Abbr. in a military title
|RET
|Actor Kilmer
|VAL
|Actress Thurman
|UMA
|All-day gripe sessions?
|SQUAWKATHONS
|Alleged psychic exposed by the Amazing Randi
|URIGELLER
|Altar sites
|APSES
|Alter ego on ‘The Simpsons’
|ELBARTO
|Animal with a flexible snout
|TAPIR
|Apollo 11’s Eagle, for short
|LEM
|Bacilli shapes
|RODS
|Basis of the plot of ‘Gone Girl’
|FRAMEUP
|Birthplace of Emily Dickinson
|AMHERST
|Brazil’s ___ Bernardo do Campo
|SAO
|Brightest star in Orion
|RIGEL
|Buccaneer’s quaff
|GROG
|Canadian coin, informally
|LOONIE
|Cardboard container: Abbr
|CTN
|Chefs’ hats
|TOQUES
|Choreographer Ailey
|ALVIN
|Cigar City, so-called on account of a former major industry
|TAMPA
|Civil rights activist Guinier
|LANI
|Co-authors Margret and H. A
|REYS
|Cobbler’s tool
|AWL
|Corp. budget item
|RANDD
|Countenance
|MIEN
|Cousin of a spoonbill
|IBIS
|Cuckoo or dodo?
|SQUIRRELYBIRD
|Dark times, informally
|NITES
|Decorative garden item
|URN
|Depend (on)
|RELY
|Deranged, in slang
|MENTAL
|Direct (toward)
|ORIENT
|Document certifiers, for short
|INITS
|Early title for Julius Caesar
|EDILE
|Easy question
|LOB
|Emmy-winning actor on ‘The West Wing’
|ALANALDA
|Enero a diciembre
|ANO
|Enumerations of things to be sat on?
|SQUISHLISTS
|Equality-promoting org
|ACLU
|Et ___ (footnote abbr.)
|SEQ
|Fast-paced two-player card game
|SPIT
|Fictional creature made from heat and slime
|ORC
|Flower colored by Aphrodite’s blood, in myth
|REDROSE
|Forgeries
|FAKES
|Gay who wrote ‘Frank Sinatra Has a Cold’
|TALESE
|General ___ chicken
|TSOS
|Gilbert who wrote ‘Love and Death on Long Island’
|ADAIR
|Glacial deposit
|MORAINE
|Green shells
|PEAPODS
|Habiliments
|DRESS
|Henry VII’s house
|TUDOR
|High school sweethearts
|STEADIES
|Hog seller?
|SQUEALERDEALER
|Hungers
|YENS
|In a senseless way
|INANELY
|Irritate
|PIQUE
|Is plenty angry
|FUMES
|It may have a ring to it
|EAR
|Kind of vaccine
|SALK
|Laker legend with a size 22 sneaker, informally
|SHAQ
|Leash, e.g
|STRAP
|Lee who co-created the Avengers
|STAN
|Letters of warning on internet sites
|NSFW
|Lhasa ___ (dogs)
|APSOS
|Like a rope in tug of war
|TAUTENED
|Like Corinthian columns
|ORNATE
|Like pre-1917 Russia
|TSARIST
|Like rebate coupons, typically
|MAILEDIN
|Line (up)
|QUEUE
|Locale for a flock
|LEA
|Lucy’s place, in a Beatles song
|THESKY
|Mariner’s org
|NASA
|Mr. Magoo biopic?
|SQUINTERSTALE
|Munchies, say
|EATS
|N.Y.C. subway letters
|MTA
|Nonreactive
|INERT
|Northern Iraqi
|KURD
|Not an elective: Abbr
|REQ
|Not related?
|UNTOLD
|Off base
|INERROR
|Ones in a mess, informally
|GIS
|Ones on the outsides of brackets
|SEEDS
|Opposition
|FOE
|Part of many German names
|VON
|Patronized a restaurant
|DINEDOUT
|Philbin’s onetime morning co-host
|GIFFORD
|Polish movie named Best Foreign Language Film of 2014
|IDA
|Polished
|URBANE
|Pot growers?
|BETS
|Pot-au-___ (French stew)
|FEU
|Prepares cube steak?
|SQUARESTHEBEEF
|Prodigality?
|SQUANDERLUST
|Question: Abbr
|INQ
|Questionable
|SKETCHY
|Radiologist’s tool, for short
|MRI
|Resembling down
|FLOSSY
|Roadblock
|IMPASSE
|Rosetta Stone discovery site
|NILEDELTA
|Salad alternative
|SOUP
|Sloppy sort
|PIG
|Small
|MINI
|Small songbird
|WREN
|Snitched on, with ‘out’
|RATTED
|Something absolutely necessary
|AMUST
|Song words before ‘the World’ and ‘the Champions’
|WEARE
|Soprano Renata
|SCOTTO
|Sorting category on iTunes
|ARTISTS
|Source of much of Google’s income
|ADS
|Spinny pool shot
|MASSE
|Suffix with market
|EER
|The ‘E’ of E.D
|ERECTILE
|Theatricalize
|EMOTE
|Those who believe everything has a spirit
|ANIMISTS
|Tightwads’ opposites
|SPENDERS
|Trickster
|IMP
|Trouble maker
|HASBRO
|Unspecified degree
|NTH
|Vacuum tube component
|DYNODE
|Vineyard designation
|CRU
|Was on a crowded bus, say
|STOOD
|Ways out of embarrassing situations?
|SQUIRMHOLES
|What Lionel Messi wears
|TEN
|Work out
|SOLVE
|___ Cayes (Haitian port)
|LES
|___ milk
|SOY