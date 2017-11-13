New York Times Crossword Answers November 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times November 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Make ___ what you will’ OFIT
‘Rebecca’ author Du Maurier DAPHNE
‘The Naked ___’ (Goya painting) MAJA
‘The Simpsons’ bartender MOE
‘The Sopranos’ Emmy winner Falco EDIE
‘Told ya!’ ICALLEDIT
‘You’ve got mail’ co AOL
‘___ hooks’ (shipping caution) USENO
43rd U.S. president, informally DUBYA
Abate EASE
Accepts begrudgingly, as a minor flaw LETSSLIDE
Actress MacDowell of ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ ANDIE
Alternatives to mums GLADS
Anticensorship org ACLU
Athletic achievement award ESPY
Author Roald DAHL
Bear: Sp OSO
Big name in photocopiers, once MITA
Bit of snow FLAKE
Burden ONUS
Camera type, for short SLR
Campbell’s product SOUP
Casting assignments PARTS
City with piers PORT
Cry of anticipation OHOH
Data INFO
Dog-___ (like some old book pages) EARED
Drug bust units KILOS
Electricity, slangily JUICE
Fall bloomer ASTER
Former lovers OLDFLAMES
Free goodies at an event SWAG
Freezerful ICE
Have the wheel STEER
Highly successful, in theaterspeak BOFFO
Ho-hum BLAH
In addition ALSO
In the past AGO
Kind of column in architecture DORIC
Make over REFASHION
Meryl who portrayed Margaret Thatcher STREEP
Nobel Peace Prize city OSLO
Olympic hurdler Moses EDWIN
One of 18 on an 18-wheeler TIRE
One poked through the eye? LACE
Packers’ and Panthers’ org NFL
Peter the Great, e.g TSAR
Plains tribe OTOE
Portion (out) METE
Pulitzer Prize-winning author James AGEE
Pull back, as in horror RECOIL
Pulling a rabbit out of a hat, e.g TRICK
Put in a bibliography CITE
Quick drawing SKETCH
Raison d’___ ETRE
Readied, as a musical instrument TUNED
See 20-Across COMMUNICATE
See 20-Across HEREISFAILURETO
See 65-Across LUKE
See 65-Across HAND
Shipmate of Capt. Kirk and Mr. Spock LTSULU
Something confessed in a confessional SIN
Summer in France ETE
Susan with the 1978 best seller ‘Compromising Positions’ ISAACS
Swiped TOOK
The ‘Homo’ in Homo sapiens GENUS
Things kindergartners learn ABCS
Two or three AFEW
What some bills become LAWS
Where the U.S. flag has flown since 1969 MOON
Winter drink COCOA
With 37- and 52-Across, #11 on the American Film Institute’s ‘100 Years … 100 Movie Quotes’ list WHATWEVEGOT
With 66- and 67-Across, source of this puzzle theme’s quote COOL
___ and kicking ALIVE
___ mia (Italian term of endearment) CARA
___TV (Time Warner channel) TRU
