New York Times Crossword Answers November 19th 2017

Clue Solution
‘I love her ten times more than ___ I did’: Shak EER
‘Me too!!!’ SAME
‘My word!’ MANALIVE
‘You rang?’ YES
‘___ have thought …’ WHOD
‘___ It Romantic?’ ISNT
13th or 15th IDES
2006 film with massive profits in related toy sales CARS
2017 U.S. Open winner NADAL
Article in a German paper DER
As far as one can recall INMEMORY
As such PERSE
Assessment: Abbr EVAL
Back in RETRO
Badgers NAGS
Be really generous to a waiter OVERTIP
Been in bed LAIN
Beethoven dedicatee ELISE
Blind parts SLATS
Blue side, for short DEMS
Branching point NODE
Bro or sis: Abbr REL
Businesswoman Huffington ARIANNA
Certain high school clique NERDS
Clear, as a table BUS
Co. leader CEO
Compete (for) VIE
Country whose name is also a two-word sentence IRAN
Crumbled froyo topping OREO
Custardy dessert FLAN
Debt note IOU
Designer Maya LIN
Dramatic battle cry TOARMS
End of the sci-fi film titles ‘First Man …’ and ‘Last Days …’ ONMARS
Family Night entertainment HOMEMOVIE
Famous password stealer ALIBABA
Feline’s warning HISS
Fervor ARDOR
Fit to be tied IRATE
Flipped (through) LEAFED
Former executive with the same interior letters as his company EISNER
Fraud SHAM
French connections ETS
French film award CESAR
Furry, red TV character ELMO
Giddy happiness GLEE
Give a ring CALL
Green lights OKS
Has in an old form? HATH
Hero role in ‘The Force Awakens’ FINN
Hollywood news RELEASE
Home of Oral Roberts University TULSA
Inundated DELUGED
It may come hot or iced TEA
Jordan who directed ‘Get Out’ PEELE
Kitchen tool PEELER
Labor agcy OSHA
Large amount OCEAN
Layer of skin DERMIS
Leave one’s mark? GRADE
List-ending phrase ETALIAE
Martinique, par exemple ILE
McDonald’s slogan introduced in 2003 IMLOVINIT
Mild cheese EDAM
Mimics APES
Mork’s boss on ‘Mork & Mindy’ ORSON
Mountain ash ROWAN
Moving companies? TROUPES
N.Y.C. attraction MOMA
Nickname for a young Darth Vader ANI
Not definitely going to happen EVITABLE
Old-fashioned ‘That’s absolutely the last time’ NEVERMORE
Oleaginous OILY
One after whom a Times Square museum is named RIPLEY
One of Mr. Poe’s children in a Lemony Snicket book EDGAR
One of the stuntmen on ‘Jackass’ STEVEO
One with a large bill at breakfast? TOUCANSAM
Ones stationed at home UMPS
Opposite of blanc NOIR
Orders RANKS
Ornamental crown TIARA
Pat of ‘The Karate Kid’ MORITA
Perform perfunctorily PHONEITIN
Phillies’ div NLE
Place holders? ATLASES
Play place STAGE
Prefix with -mester TRI
Primetime ___ EMMYS
Push TOUT
Quash VETO
Recipe amt TSP
Reno’s county WASHOE
Return fee? RANSOM
Ride option UBER
Right-angle shape ELL
Rising concerns in modern times? SEAS
Sen. Thurmond STROM
Seniors’ org AARP
Shakespearean plotter IAGO
Shipping center UPSSTORE
Shooting stars? NBAERS
Snapchat request ADDME
Some pears BOSCS
Something to count to understand 22-, 28-, 49-, 64-, 81- and 102-Across ANSWERLENGTH
Sports figures STATS
Staple of Southern cuisine OKRA
State sch. on the Pacific Coast UCSD
Steak ___ TARTARE
Temple athlete OWL
Thanksgiving role CARVER
The Land Shark’s show, for short SNL
The Lonely Mountain, for Smaug LAIR
This clue’s 110-Across, as is relevant each November VOTINGAGEINAMERICA
This clue’s 110-Across, at the Olympics DIVERSGOAL
This clue’s 110-Across, in chemistry ARGONSATOMICNUMBER
This clue’s 110-Across, in terms of attractiveness REALLOOKER
This clue’s 110-Across, timewise MIDNIGHTHOUR
This clue’s 110-Across, to the superstitious BADLUCKSYMBOL
Throw (together) SLAP
Told stories LIED
Trash-filled lot, e.g EYESORE
Unit of grass BLADE
University in Montreal MCGILL
URL ending GOV
Uselessly TONOAVAIL
Warble TRILL
Weighed, in a way, as a container TARED
Wooden nickels, e.g TOKENS
Words before ‘I’m going in’ COVERME
Words of adulation IMAFAN
Words said through a car window HOPIN
Worker LABORER
Wrong AWRY
Young actress who played two main characters in ‘The Parent Trap’ LOHAN
___ de guerre NOM
___ Heights GOLAN
___ Lanka SRI
___ Modern TATE