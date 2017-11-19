New York Times Crossword Answers November 19th 2017

|‘I love her ten times more than ___ I did’: Shak
|EER
|‘Me too!!!’
|SAME
|‘My word!’
|MANALIVE
|‘You rang?’
|YES
|‘___ have thought …’
|WHOD
|‘___ It Romantic?’
|ISNT
|13th or 15th
|IDES
|2006 film with massive profits in related toy sales
|CARS
|2017 U.S. Open winner
|NADAL
|Article in a German paper
|DER
|As far as one can recall
|INMEMORY
|As such
|PERSE
|Assessment: Abbr
|EVAL
|Back in
|RETRO
|Badgers
|NAGS
|Be really generous to a waiter
|OVERTIP
|Been in bed
|LAIN
|Beethoven dedicatee
|ELISE
|Blind parts
|SLATS
|Blue side, for short
|DEMS
|Branching point
|NODE
|Bro or sis: Abbr
|REL
|Businesswoman Huffington
|ARIANNA
|Certain high school clique
|NERDS
|Clear, as a table
|BUS
|Co. leader
|CEO
|Compete (for)
|VIE
|Country whose name is also a two-word sentence
|IRAN
|Crumbled froyo topping
|OREO
|Custardy dessert
|FLAN
|Debt note
|IOU
|Designer Maya
|LIN
|Dramatic battle cry
|TOARMS
|End of the sci-fi film titles ‘First Man …’ and ‘Last Days …’
|ONMARS
|Family Night entertainment
|HOMEMOVIE
|Famous password stealer
|ALIBABA
|Feline’s warning
|HISS
|Fervor
|ARDOR
|Fit to be tied
|IRATE
|Flipped (through)
|LEAFED
|Former executive with the same interior letters as his company
|EISNER
|Fraud
|SHAM
|French connections
|ETS
|French film award
|CESAR
|Furry, red TV character
|ELMO
|Giddy happiness
|GLEE
|Give a ring
|CALL
|Green lights
|OKS
|Has in an old form?
|HATH
|Hero role in ‘The Force Awakens’
|FINN
|Hollywood news
|RELEASE
|Home of Oral Roberts University
|TULSA
|Inundated
|DELUGED
|It may come hot or iced
|TEA
|Jordan who directed ‘Get Out’
|PEELE
|Kitchen tool
|PEELER
|Labor agcy
|OSHA
|Large amount
|OCEAN
|Layer of skin
|DERMIS
|Leave one’s mark?
|GRADE
|List-ending phrase
|ETALIAE
|Martinique, par exemple
|ILE
|McDonald’s slogan introduced in 2003
|IMLOVINIT
|Mild cheese
|EDAM
|Mimics
|APES
|Mork’s boss on ‘Mork & Mindy’
|ORSON
|Mountain ash
|ROWAN
|Moving companies?
|TROUPES
|N.Y.C. attraction
|MOMA
|Nickname for a young Darth Vader
|ANI
|Not definitely going to happen
|EVITABLE
|Old-fashioned ‘That’s absolutely the last time’
|NEVERMORE
|Oleaginous
|OILY
|One after whom a Times Square museum is named
|RIPLEY
|One of Mr. Poe’s children in a Lemony Snicket book
|EDGAR
|One of the stuntmen on ‘Jackass’
|STEVEO
|One with a large bill at breakfast?
|TOUCANSAM
|Ones stationed at home
|UMPS
|Opposite of blanc
|NOIR
|Orders
|RANKS
|Ornamental crown
|TIARA
|Pat of ‘The Karate Kid’
|MORITA
|Perform perfunctorily
|PHONEITIN
|Phillies’ div
|NLE
|Place holders?
|ATLASES
|Play place
|STAGE
|Prefix with -mester
|TRI
|Primetime ___
|EMMYS
|Push
|TOUT
|Quash
|VETO
|Recipe amt
|TSP
|Reno’s county
|WASHOE
|Return fee?
|RANSOM
|Ride option
|UBER
|Right-angle shape
|ELL
|Rising concerns in modern times?
|SEAS
|Sen. Thurmond
|STROM
|Seniors’ org
|AARP
|Shakespearean plotter
|IAGO
|Shipping center
|UPSSTORE
|Shooting stars?
|NBAERS
|Snapchat request
|ADDME
|Some pears
|BOSCS
|Something to count to understand 22-, 28-, 49-, 64-, 81- and 102-Across
|ANSWERLENGTH
|Sports figures
|STATS
|Staple of Southern cuisine
|OKRA
|State sch. on the Pacific Coast
|UCSD
|Steak ___
|TARTARE
|Temple athlete
|OWL
|Thanksgiving role
|CARVER
|The Land Shark’s show, for short
|SNL
|The Lonely Mountain, for Smaug
|LAIR
|This clue’s 110-Across, as is relevant each November
|VOTINGAGEINAMERICA
|This clue’s 110-Across, at the Olympics
|DIVERSGOAL
|This clue’s 110-Across, in chemistry
|ARGONSATOMICNUMBER
|This clue’s 110-Across, in terms of attractiveness
|REALLOOKER
|This clue’s 110-Across, timewise
|MIDNIGHTHOUR
|This clue’s 110-Across, to the superstitious
|BADLUCKSYMBOL
|Throw (together)
|SLAP
|Told stories
|LIED
|Trash-filled lot, e.g
|EYESORE
|Unit of grass
|BLADE
|University in Montreal
|MCGILL
|URL ending
|GOV
|Uselessly
|TONOAVAIL
|Warble
|TRILL
|Weighed, in a way, as a container
|TARED
|Wooden nickels, e.g
|TOKENS
|Words before ‘I’m going in’
|COVERME
|Words of adulation
|IMAFAN
|Words said through a car window
|HOPIN
|Worker
|LABORER
|Wrong
|AWRY
|Young actress who played two main characters in ‘The Parent Trap’
|LOHAN
|___ de guerre
|NOM
|___ Heights
|GOLAN
|___ Lanka
|SRI
|___ Modern
|TATE