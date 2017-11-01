New York Times Crossword Answers November 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times November 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Place for a nest LIMB
"You’ve got to be kidding!" OHCOMEON
Forbidden zone NOGOAREA
English horn, e.g. REED
Lee who directed "Life of Pi" ANG
Melted marshmallows, e.g. GOO
Friendly relations AMITY
See 7-Across GOLD
The whole enchilada ALL
Actress Dash of "Clueless" STACEY
Bagel choice SESAME
Rubber stamp go-with INKPAD
Scrubs up, say PREPS
Noah of "The Daily Show" TREVOR
You might give him the business SON
Pollutant that’s a portmanteau SMAZE
Lady friend, in Lille AMIE
Bit of office greenery FERN
Letter in an honor society’s name PHI
Utterly absurd INANE
Food giant that merged with Heinz in 2015 KRAFT
Sea, colloquially BRINY
Bob who lost to Bill DOLE
Connection between banks? BOAT
Lode analysts ASSAYERS
Emission from radioactive decay GAMMARAY
Letters before Beagle or Bounty HMS
One of about 400,000 in the United States CHURCH
Water park sound SPLASH
Canadian $2 coin, informally TOONIE
Person or thing ENTITY
Polynesian finger food POI
"That’s ___, son" (Foghorn Leghorn catchphrase) AJOKE
___-walsy PALSY
Logan of CBS News LARA
North-of-the-border force: Abbr. RCMP
D-Day vessels: Abbr. LSTS
"Spy vs. Spy" magazine MAD
Grammy category since 1988 RAP
First in a Latin 101 trio AMO
Chaney of horror movies LON
Low-quality paper RAG
Winner of the four tennis majors and Olympic 8-Down AGASSI
"Heaven forbid!" IHOPENOT
Like lava or magma MOLTEN
Ewan who played Obi-Wan Kenobi MCGREGOR
"Let me find out" ILLASK
Rode the ump, say BOOED
Abbr. on a sign at a town line ESTD
Mushroom part CAP
Mall aid MAP
Cabbage with crinkly leaves SAVOY
Hurricane relief org. FEMA
Japan’s national fruit PERSIMMON
Excited, with "up" KEYED
Weeder’s tool HOE
Depilatory brand NAIR
"I’m c-c-cold!" BRR
Out of it INADAZE
Kenneth who played the title role in 1989’s "Henry V" BRANAGH
I ONE
Salon job COIF
Houston of Texas SAM
Engraved pillar STELE
Ghostly figures PHANTASMS
Southern side PONE
Wearing a scowl POUTY
Cars are "parked" in it JAM
Place to hole up LAIR
Part of 52-Down ROYAL
With 56-Across, lunchbox snacks … or a hint to the black squares before 18-, 29-, 35- and 45-Across? ANIMAL
See 54-Across CRACKERS
Bollywood soundtrack instruments SITARS
Persistently emphasize HAMMERAT
The early 20th century, for vaudeville HEYDAY
Unexpectedly come (by) POP
GPS part: Abbr. SYS
