New York Times Crossword Answers November 26th 2017

|Nose of a wine
|AROMA
|Single-___ (like a certain health care system)
|PAYER
|Does his name ring a bell?
|IVANPAVLOV
|Pipe joint
|ELL
|"Cool" sort
|CAT
|Reason to pull an all-nighter
|EXAM
|Partner of a crossed "t"
|DOTTEDI
|Creative sort
|IDEAMAN
|Something pressed against a conch
|EAR
|Game predecessor of Riven
|MYST
|Certain spa treatment
|FACEPEEL
|Baker’s container
|LOAFPAN
|The "I" of "The King and I"
|ANNA
|___ dish
|PETRI
|Bad puns
|GROANERS
|Song with verses by four or more rappers
|POSSECUT
|Mounties’ hats
|STETSONS
|Understand
|GROK
|"Go" preceder
|SET
|Give for a while
|LEND
|Hindu exercise system
|HATHAYOGA
|"Do as I say!"
|OBEY
|Climbing plant in the pea family
|VETCH
|Broadcaster of many Ken Burns documentaries
|PBS
|Something to work through with a therapist
|TRAUMA
|Benghazi native
|LIBYAN
|Waste
|DROSS
|Actress Phylicia of "Creed"
|RASHAD
|"Fighting" collegiate team
|ILLINI
|Stella ___ (beer)
|ARTOIS
|Another name for Dido
|ELISSA
|Hybrid activewear
|SKORTS
|Santa ___ winds
|ANA
|Tailor’s measure
|INSEAM
|See 74-Down
|CRUST
|Take in
|ABSORB
|Blood type of a "universal donor"
|ONEGATIVE
|Ardent
|FERVID
|"Oh heavens!"
|DEARME
|Take off an invisibility cloak
|APPEAR
|Lit a fire under
|ROUSED
|Annual event viewed live by hundreds of millions of people, with "the"
|OSCARS
|Big stretches
|AEONS
|With 57-Down, something filling fills
|PIE
|Graceful losers, e.g.
|GOODSPORTS
|Besmirch
|SMEAR
|Magazine places
|ARSENALS
|Don Quixote’s unseen beloved
|DULCINEA
|Sign with an antlered pictogram
|DEERXING
|Award won by "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
|BESTPLAY
|Speedboat follower
|WAKE
|Continues
|REMAINS
|Hosts, for short
|MCS
|Words of empathy
|IHEARYA
|"You shouldn’t’ve done that"
|NOTCOOL
|The Blues Brothers and others
|DUOS
|Emulate Snidely Whiplash
|SNEER
|Hack down
|HEW
|Chilled
|ONICE
|Costa Ricans, in slang
|TICOS
|Modern education acronym
|STEM
|Brouhaha
|TODO
|Lid irritant
|STYE
|"I call that!"
|DIBS
|Very in
|HOT
|Second Amendment org.
|NRA
|U.S.O. audience
|GIS
|Per
|APIECE
|Per ___
|DIEM
|Feature on the back of some pajamas
|FLAP
|Conversation interrupter in a car, at times
|GPS
|Cured salmon
|GRAVLAX
|Jazzy Anita
|ODAY
|Top-shelf
|AONE
|Go bad
|ROT
|Lists about a port on the Black Sea
|ROYALTASTERS
|Guaranteed to succeed
|CANTLOSE
|Auspice
|OMEN
|Referring to this clue within this clue, e.g.
|META
|Neighborhoods surrounded by crime
|THEFAREAST
|1970s-’90s chess champion
|KARPOV
|Fill-in
|TEMP
|___ Store
|APP
|Laura of "ER"
|INNES
|Provide cover for, say
|ABET
|Fad dance move of 2015
|DAB
|Blue-green hue
|TEAL
|Style of Radio City Music Hall, informally
|DECO
|Metal pin stuck in parts of sinks
|DRIVETRAINS
|Figure skater Sonja
|HENIE
|Shout after seeing Godzilla
|RUN
|Motorsports vehicle
|RALLYCAR
|___ ammoniac
|SAL
|Good times
|BLASTS
|Capital of the world’s happiest country, per a 2017 U.N. survey
|OSLO
|QB’s cry
|HUT
|Unpleasant
|ICKY
|The dark side
|YIN
|One of the principal deities in Hinduism
|SHIVA
|Sliding item on a car
|MOONROOF
|Carne ___ (taco option)
|ASADA
|___ Dimas, Calif.
|SAN
|Flourishes around monsoon events
|BRAINSURGEONS
|Sample-collecting org.
|EPA
|Lush
|DIPSO
|React to a haymaker
|SEESTARS
|Slack-jawed
|AGAPE
|Pot note
|IOU
|Heaters
|GATS
|Major investors in start-up cos.
|VCS
|Its filling contained lard until 1997
|OREO
|Dangerous vipers
|ADDERS
|Ka-boom!
|BAM
|1972 #1 hit with the lyric "No one’s ever gonna keep me down again"
|IAMWOMAN
|Regret
|RUE
|Ranger’s wear
|BERET
|Fear among underground workers
|MINDREADERS
|It goes downhill
|SLED
|First name in 1950s comedy
|DESI
|Actor John of the "Harold & Kumar" films
|CHO
|Nordstrom competitor
|SAKS
|Shades of tan
|ECRUS
|"Pimp My Ride" network
|MTV
|Curry of the N.B.A.
|SETH
|Moves, as a plant
|REPOTS
|Coming up in vetoes
|NIXONTAPES
|Got 100 on
|ACED
|"I’ll get this done"
|ONIT
|Licorice-flavored extract
|ANISEOIL
|Crew found inside again and again
|THROWINGRICE
|Spy novelist Deighton
|LEN
|Poet ___ St. Vincent Millay
|EDNA
|Kook
|YOYO
|"Fawlty Towers" or "The Vicar of Dibley"
|BRITCOM
|Need a lift?
|SAG
|Looking up
|ROSY
|And others, for short
|ETAL
|Gets fresh with
|SASSES