New York Times Crossword Answers November 26th 2017

Nose of a wine AROMA
Single-___ (like a certain health care system) PAYER
Does his name ring a bell? IVANPAVLOV
Pipe joint ELL
"Cool" sort CAT
Reason to pull an all-nighter EXAM
Partner of a crossed "t" DOTTEDI
Creative sort IDEAMAN
Something pressed against a conch EAR
Game predecessor of Riven MYST
Certain spa treatment FACEPEEL
Baker’s container LOAFPAN
The "I" of "The King and I" ANNA
___ dish PETRI
Bad puns GROANERS
Song with verses by four or more rappers POSSECUT
Mounties’ hats STETSONS
Understand GROK
"Go" preceder SET
Give for a while LEND
Hindu exercise system HATHAYOGA
"Do as I say!" OBEY
Climbing plant in the pea family VETCH
Broadcaster of many Ken Burns documentaries PBS
Something to work through with a therapist TRAUMA
Benghazi native LIBYAN
Waste DROSS
Actress Phylicia of "Creed" RASHAD
"Fighting" collegiate team ILLINI
Stella ___ (beer) ARTOIS
Another name for Dido ELISSA
Hybrid activewear SKORTS
Santa ___ winds ANA
Tailor’s measure INSEAM
See 74-Down CRUST
Take in ABSORB
Blood type of a "universal donor" ONEGATIVE
Ardent FERVID
"Oh heavens!" DEARME
Take off an invisibility cloak APPEAR
Lit a fire under ROUSED
Annual event viewed live by hundreds of millions of people, with "the" OSCARS
Big stretches AEONS
With 57-Down, something filling fills PIE
Graceful losers, e.g. GOODSPORTS
Besmirch SMEAR
Magazine places ARSENALS
Don Quixote’s unseen beloved DULCINEA
Sign with an antlered pictogram DEERXING
Award won by "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" BESTPLAY
Speedboat follower WAKE
Continues REMAINS
Hosts, for short MCS
Words of empathy IHEARYA
"You shouldn’t’ve done that" NOTCOOL
The Blues Brothers and others DUOS
Emulate Snidely Whiplash SNEER
Hack down HEW
Chilled ONICE
Costa Ricans, in slang TICOS
Modern education acronym STEM
Brouhaha TODO
Lid irritant STYE
"I call that!" DIBS
Very in HOT
Second Amendment org. NRA
U.S.O. audience GIS
Per APIECE
Per ___ DIEM
Feature on the back of some pajamas FLAP
Conversation interrupter in a car, at times GPS
Cured salmon GRAVLAX
Jazzy Anita ODAY
Top-shelf AONE
Go bad ROT
Lists about a port on the Black Sea ROYALTASTERS
Guaranteed to succeed CANTLOSE
Auspice OMEN
Referring to this clue within this clue, e.g. META
Neighborhoods surrounded by crime THEFAREAST
1970s-’90s chess champion KARPOV
Fill-in TEMP
___ Store APP
Laura of "ER" INNES
Provide cover for, say ABET
Fad dance move of 2015 DAB
Blue-green hue TEAL
Style of Radio City Music Hall, informally DECO
Metal pin stuck in parts of sinks DRIVETRAINS
Figure skater Sonja HENIE
Shout after seeing Godzilla RUN
Motorsports vehicle RALLYCAR
___ ammoniac SAL
Good times BLASTS
Capital of the world’s happiest country, per a 2017 U.N. survey OSLO
QB’s cry HUT
Unpleasant ICKY
The dark side YIN
One of the principal deities in Hinduism SHIVA
Sliding item on a car MOONROOF
Carne ___ (taco option) ASADA
___ Dimas, Calif. SAN
Flourishes around monsoon events BRAINSURGEONS
Sample-collecting org. EPA
Lush DIPSO
React to a haymaker SEESTARS
Slack-jawed AGAPE
Pot note IOU
Heaters GATS
Major investors in start-up cos. VCS
Its filling contained lard until 1997 OREO
Dangerous vipers ADDERS
Ka-boom! BAM
1972 #1 hit with the lyric "No one’s ever gonna keep me down again" IAMWOMAN
Regret RUE
Ranger’s wear BERET
Fear among underground workers MINDREADERS
It goes downhill SLED
First name in 1950s comedy DESI
Actor John of the "Harold & Kumar" films CHO
Nordstrom competitor SAKS
Shades of tan ECRUS
"Pimp My Ride" network MTV
Curry of the N.B.A. SETH
Moves, as a plant REPOTS
Coming up in vetoes NIXONTAPES
Got 100 on ACED
"I’ll get this done" ONIT
Licorice-flavored extract ANISEOIL
Crew found inside again and again THROWINGRICE
Spy novelist Deighton LEN
Poet ___ St. Vincent Millay EDNA
Kook YOYO
"Fawlty Towers" or "The Vicar of Dibley" BRITCOM
Need a lift? SAG
Looking up ROSY
And others, for short ETAL
Gets fresh with SASSES