New York Times Crossword Answers November 27th 2017

Clue
Solution
Pets that purr CATS
Dept. of Labor arm OSHA
Tiny amount of time: Abbr. NSEC
Be laid up in bed AIL
Prefix with propyl ISO
Early ___ (night owl’s opposite) RISER
"We’re in trouble now!" OHBOY
Hall & Oates, for example DUO
Tarzan player Ron ELY
Evian competitor DASANI
Because you never know, it might be needed JUSTINCASE
Big name in pest control ORKIN
Flashy jewelry BLING
Stuff that blows up other stuff TNT
Zodiac symbol between scales and an archer SCORPION
Pilots’ combat DOGFIGHT
Texter’s "I believe …" IMO
Library book words DUEBY
Part of A.D. ANNO
Otherwise ELSE
One of 12 on a jury PEER
Rep STREETCRED
Root beer brand AANDW
Driver’s license issuer, for short DMV
Lion taming and tightrope walking, for two ACTS
Talk back to SASS
Rod and ___ REEL
Woman in Progressive ads FLO
Expressed shock GASPED
Lock fastener LATCH
Sometimes-bad bacterium ECOLI
Some athletic awards ESPYS
Governor Landon who ran for president in 1936 ALF
Cover image on Pink Floyd’s "The Dark Side of the Moon" PRISM
Bit of medicine PILL
Ozone layer problem HOLE
The "I" of M.I.T.: Abbr. INST
Actress Hagen UTA
Trip inducer, in brief LSD
PC "brain" CPU
Up to, informally TIL
1997 Nicolas Cage film CONAIR
Took too much of a drug, briefly ODED
Biblical symbol of patience JOB
St. Francis of ___ ASSISI
___-Hoop (toy) HULA
Address beginning "http" URL
1987 Kiefer Sutherland film THELOSTBOYS
Item for a T-bar user SKI
___ fly (certain baseball out, informally) SAC
Music producer Brian ENO
Actor John or his actor son Sean ASTIN
1987 Patrick Swayze film DIRTYDANCING
___ salts (bath supply) EPSOM
Marriage UNION
Release LETGO
Yemeni port ADEN
Some TVs RCAS
Lowly worker SERF
1982, 1985, 1988 and 2008 Sylvester Stallone film franchise RAMBO
Amazon rodent PACA
"… ___ saw Elba" EREI
Sin associated with the color green ENVY
Things you put up when you "put ’em up" FISTS
Vandalized, in a way, as on Halloween EGGED
Fertile soil LOESS
1987 Mel Gibson film LETHALWEAPON
Things opened at banks: Abbr. ACCTS
35mm camera inits. SLR
___ Beta Kappa PHI
The Blue Jays, on scoreboards TOR
1994 John Travolta film PULPFICTION
The Cavaliers, on scoreboards CLE
Handmade products website ETSY
Environmental messes from tankers SPILLS
Concealed HID
Root beer brand DADS
Much-derided hairstyle seen in 1-, 17-, 24-, 39-, 47- and 58-Across MULLET
