New York Times Crossword Answers November 28th 2017

Clue
Solution
Wan ASHEN
Lovers running to each other may be shown in it SLOMO
Way to get from Gare du Nord to Gare de Lyon PARISMETRO
Magazine unit: Abbr. ISS
Root for CHEERON
Colombian metropolis CALI
Tums target ACID
Free-for-all MELEE
Paid part of a magazine PRINTAD
Kind of motel NOTELL
Spirited steed ARAB
"Come to ___!" (gambler’s cry) PAPA
Refinery waste SLAG
Some military hospitals, for short VAS
Establishment with a brunch rush, maybe CAFE
Precisely TOAT
Weight HEFT
Often-forbidden maneuver … as hinted at four times in this puzzle UTURN
Substance that decreases purity ADULTERANT
Kunis of "Friends With Benefits" MILA
One high up on the corporate ladder, informally EXEC
Pipe problem CLOG
Shakespearean king LEAR
River to the Caspian URAL
Opposite of set RISE
Congressional worker AIDE
Begin, as a task STARTON
Running out LAPSING
Title for Tussaud MADAME
112.5ï¿½ on a compass: Abbr. ESE
Costume that might involve two people MOOSE
Former F.B.I. director James COMEY
German state or novelist HESSE
Sand, in golf TRAP
Having your first shave or buying your first bra, e.g. RITE
Each APOP
Website links, for short URLS
Blow on a horn TOOT
"O Sole ___" MIO
Molded jelly ASPIC
Pitch a tent CAMP
Snoozes NAPS
/ SLASH
Dell competitor ACER
Spoken ORAL
Charley ___ HORSE
Actress Taylor of "Mystic Pizza" LILI
Tidbit at a Spanish bar TAPA
Music conglomerate that broke up in 2012 EMI
Receptacle carried from a crime scene EVIDENCEBAG
Cosa ___ NOSTRA
List-ending abbr. ETAL
Kind of pork on a Chinese menu MOOSHU
On fire AFLAME
Appropriate for all audiences, as humor CLEAN
Piano teacher’s assignment ETUDE
Fort ___, N.J. DIX
Neighbor of an Estonian LETT
Coat for a cat FUR
"No shoes, no shirt, no service," e.g. RULE
Stick in a lake? OAR
"Ad ___ per aspera" (motto of Kansas) ASTRA
Light purple LILAC
Wallace’s partner, in claymation GROMIT
Div. that manager Bobby Cox won every year from 1995 to 2005 NLEAST
Actor Driver of "The Force Awakens" ADAM
Crowd chant to an award honoree SPEECH
The Silk Road and others TRADEROUTES
Fish eggs ROE
Morning TV co-host RIPA
Lawn mower brand TORO
Mosque V.I.P.s IMAMS
___ smasher ATOM
City that’s home to the Viking Ship Museum OSLO
To the ___ (one way to dress) NINES
Odorous Le Pew PEPE
Beginning point for a first flight NEST
Singer of the 2012 #1 hit "Somebody That I Used to Know" GOTYE
