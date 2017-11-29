New York Times Crossword Answers November 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times November 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Don’t you agree?,’ in British lingo INNIT
‘The following is completely true:’ FACT
‘___ the ramparts …’ OER
2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges, for one SUPREMECOURTCASE
Alibi STORY
Baler input HAY
Big get for a reporter SCOOP
Brand name after ‘Oh! Oh!,’ in old ads OREO
Castigate, with ‘out’ REAM
Channel with a 24-hour ‘A Christmas Story’ marathon on Christmas TBS
Coconutty Girl Scout cookies SAMOAS
Column that leans to one side? OPED
Command to a dog SPEAK
Compare LIKEN
Compress SMUSH
Deduce, with ‘out’ SUSS
Director DuVernay AVA
Early 2000s Fox reality show TEMPTATIONISLAND
Email holder INBOX
Emblem SYMBOL
Emotionally honest OPEN
Extracurricular group CLUB
Filmmaker Kurosawa AKIRA
Food from a root TARO
Freshly ANEW
From ___ Z ATO
Frozen drink brand ICEE
Gather REAP
Gnocchi topper PESTO
Gospel star Winans CECE
Gym rat’s count REPS
Half of quadraphonic STEREO
Helper: Abbr ASST
Hershey toffee bar SKOR
Hurts MAIMS
Iconic chain restaurant, informally HOJO
Is in the offing LOOMS
It may come from a fountain SODA
Japanese art style ANIME
Japanese drum TAIKO
Japanese noodle type RAMEN
Japanese noodle type UDON
Leon Uris’s ‘___ 18’ MILA
Massage RUB
More firm, as footing SURER
Motionless conditions STASES
Nibbles BITES
Observe Ramadan FAST
On the ocean ASEA
Otalgia EARACHE
Pear variety ANJOU
Plate umpire’s call INSIDE
Pleasure from inflicting pain SADISM
Portent OMEN
Product of assorted tones of makeup CONTOURKIT
Reader’s Digest offering EXCERPT
Ready to retire SLEEPY
Reason for a hospitalization TRAUMA
Record label for the singers starting 18-, 40-, 45- and 66-Across MOTOWN
Row at the bottom of a spreadsheet TOTALS
Sell VEND
Show signs of life STIR
Sign of balance? LIBRA
Six-time Sugar Bowl winner, for short LSU
Slackens ABATES
So-called ‘self-wringing’ cleaning implement MIRACLEMOP
Source of trendy health juices ALOE
Square after four NINE
Tear to bits REND
Tennis technique TOPSPIN
Tennis umpire’s call LET
They’re held at the beginning of the season TRYOUTS
Two-tone apex predator ORCA
Way more than a few MANY
What you see when you look up? ACROSS
Who is told ‘don’t preach,’ in a Madonna hit PAPA
Word with coal or pine TAR
___ land LALA
___ lepton (elementary particle) TAU
___ mater ALMA
___ of use EASE
