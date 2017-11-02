New York Times Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times November 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Was just on deck ISUP
Busy retail area STRIP
___ beam LASER
Istanbul commander AGA
Made a petty verbal attack SNIPED
Freaks out PANICS
"That’s it for me," in poker IMOUT
Life, for one TERM
Life force CHI
Item on the back of a pew HYMNAL
Lip EDGE
Period pieces ERAS
Sea creatures that are a homophone of 47-Across RAYS
Face With Tears of Joy, e.g. EMOJI
Less gonzo SANER
Toe the line OBEY
Where Mumtaz Mahal is entombed AGRA
One of the Gabor sisters EVA
It may mean "I’m about to tell you you’re wrong" IMHO
Any moment SOON
Fine-tune HONE
Pinch : salt :: ___ : butter KNOB
He was emperor at 16, dead at 30 NERO
Item by a basin EWER
Org. with a noted weekly research journal AMA
Work OPUS
Storms RAGES
European driver’s concern: Abbr. KPH
Electrically stun TASE
Coup result OUSTER
Comment with the pinkie and forefinger extended upward ROCKON
Country singer Trace ADKINS
Where Zagazig is EGYPT
1982 Stevie Wonder title query DOIDO
"Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!" medium RADIO
It might be supporting a cast SLING
Count of children’s literature OLAF
Came out in WORE
Cafï¿½ ___ NOIR
Dunderhead TWIT
They’re in FADS
Arch SLY
CPR provider EMT
Any of the Galï¿½pagos, e.g. ISLA
Small cape SPIT
Step 5: A show of contempt CHEER
Freddie Mercury or Martin Sheen STAGENAME
S.H.I.E.L.D.’s enemy, in Marvel comics HYDRA
Little Dipper’s place URSAMINOR
Coming-out phrase IMGAY
Epitome of easiness PIE
Poppy products OPIUMS
Noted government agent during Prohibition NESS
Steps 4 and 6: A 1940s program PROJECT
Car decal abbr. AAA
Trump is often involved in these BIDS
Step 3: An upper-class accent ENGLISH
Site of arthroscopic surgery KNEE
Profess AVER
"Why, yes, I am, in fact, a cow" MOO
Event held on the first Sunday in November, and whose path is recreated in this puzzle NEWYORKMARATHON
Early metal? ORE
Pizza maker John Schnatter’s nickname PAPA
Square for a white rook, in chess notation AONE
What each step in this puzzle lacks, in proper order BOROUGH
Actress Issa and others RAES
Draw on USE
Step 2: An old baseball team DODGERS
Trounces, slangily OWNS
Thickset STOCKY
Interstellar sitcom star ALF
Pilfers LOOTS
Many teachers disallow it in footnotes WIKIPEDIA
Sprite in "The Tempest" ARIEL
"Knock yourself out" IDONTMIND
Step 1: A passenger ship since 1817 FERRY
Bunches TONS
Attire, informally TOGS
