New York Times Crossword Answers November 3rd 2017

Clue
Solution
Pacific flatfish SANDDAB
With a guest, on a guest list PLUSONE
Penn State campus site ALTOONA
DVD attachment? ROM
Much of a flock EWES
Car whose name means "reward" MIATA
Ugandan city on Lake Victoria ENTEBBE
Finished ATANEND
Setting for Broadway’s "The Light in the Piazza" ROME
Common sports injury TEAR
They can help you get jobs INS
Senator who was one of the assassins of Julius Caesar CASSIUS
Go unused LIEIDLE
Destined to inherit the throne ELDEST
Gold-certifying org. RIAA
Things seen in a shower METEORS
"Hero and Leander" poet MARLOWE
Platoon V.I.P. SARGE
Sadiq ___, London mayor elected in 2016 KHAN
Gorky Reservoir river VOLGA
Grocery section DELI
Stop wasting energy, say GOGREEN
Ohio school OBERLIN
Boxes ENCASES
Source of a river HEAD
Style symbolizing luxury and glamour ARTDECO
Intense sobbing with a contorted face, in modern lingo UGLYCRY
Willful? TESTATE
Green bean, e.g. SEEDPOD
Hoi polloi sorts RABBLE
God father? TITAN
Tequila chaser AGUA
It’s used in preparing tamales LARD
"See here …" NOTE
"It’s no ___" USE
Previously NEE
"Save your excuses" SPAREME
Part of the Constitution ARTICLE
Grant access ALLOWIN
Half of the digits have this TOENAIL
Edible kernel NUTMEAT
Built up AMASSED
Cross-shaped mil. award DSO
Not so lenient STERNER
You, overseas SIE
Death or destruction DOOM
"___ the Agent" (old comic strip) ABIE
Naval Academy students, informally MIDS
Auntie ___ (pretzel chain) ANNES
Target of a heist BANKVAULT
Not let go of something BEATADEADHORSE
In advance of ERE
A to Z ALL
Platform for chatting GOOGLEHANGOUTS
Filmmaker whose directorial debut was "This Is Spinal Tap" ROBREINER
"You’re making me blush!" AWGEE
Forever and a day AGES
Suffragist Carrie Chapman ___ CATT
Word after who, what, where, when, why or how ELSE
Utterance made while shaking BRR
Hit 2014 musical based on a 1992 film ALADDIN
Abbr. in a financial report YTD
White whales BELUGAS
English headwear with a short visor ETONCAP
Time off LEISURE
Target, as an audience CATERTO
The Muses and others ENNEADS
Like many of the Minions in "Despicable Me" ONEEYED
