New York Times Crossword Answers November 4th 2017

Clue
Solution
Strong Chinese liquor MAOTAI
Tom Sawyer or Oliver Twist ORPHAN
Mock JEERAT
Capital situated on the same latitude as St. Petersburg, Russia OSLO
Hold things CARGO
Menotti’s "___ and the Night Visitors" AMAHL
"Because I said so!" DONTARGUEWITHME
Compassion for the misery of others RUTH
Scot’s tongue ERSE
Bit of fishing gear CREEL
Alternative to Twinings AHMADTEA
Camp David and others RETREATS
Defensive football tactic PASSRUSH
Winning, but barely UPONE
So far YET
One joule per second WATT
Salon jobs CUTS
___ Robles, Calif. PASO
Museum of natural history attraction, in brief TREX
Signs INKS
What a cape does JUTS
Certain rock concert improvisation BASSSOLO
No-name? UNTITLED
Largest of the Canaries TENERIFE
Need to sleep, maybe QUIET
Fix SET
Disreputable LOUCHE
Improvised place to hang a hat, say ANTLER
Hiawatha, for one MOHAWK
Doesn’t keep one’s emotions pent up VENTS
Biblical land on the Arabian Peninsula SHEBA
Deceived, in a way LEDON
Advanced H.S. class CALC
Greet rapturously HAIL
Kentucky’s ___ Arena RUPP
Spelling aid? MOJO
Band of warriors CADRE
Cavil CARP
One of the Twelve Olympians ARES
Undercover lover AMOUR
Grandmother of 14-Across RHEA
Automaker with the slogan "Wir leben Autos" OPEL
Goes on … and goes off RANTS
They may respond for the unresponsive, for short EMTS
Over time THROUGHTHEYEARS
Big tower letters AAA
Actress Negri of the silents POLA
Tribal V.I.P. ELDER
Split down the middle INTWO
Rebate requirement, at times: Abbr. RCPT
Fraternity letter TAU
Island on which Mount Obama is the highest point ANTIGUA
Strong sprays JETS
Garden fruit that tastes pumpkin-y BUTTERNUTSQUASH
Working without ___ ANET
Just manages EKESOUT
RR stop STN
Annual music and film festival founded in 1987, briefly SXSW
"___ is about finding your own space": Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ISLAM
One who can’t keep a secret SIEVE
Setting for many shipwreck movies ISLE
Co-director and co-star of the 2011 film "Bed Peace" ONO
Exaggerate … or a hint to five nonconsecutive letters in 20-Across, 36-Across and 7-Down STRETCHTHETRUTH
Engineering college in Needham, Mass. OLIN
Was amazed by, with "at" AAHED
Home to the Ronald Reagan Med. Ctr. UCLA
It’s just not right LEFT
Bad state to be in LIMBO
"That wasn’t easy at all!" PHEW
Dryden’s "Alexander’s Feast" and others ODES
Like renewable energy CLEAN
Brighten (up) PERK
