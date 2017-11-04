New York Times Crossword Answers November 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times November 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Does course work? MOWS
Bygone title SHAH
Expression of shock at someone’s actions NOYOUDIDNT
Go after for redress SUE
Try to induce a bigger purchase UPSELL
Rookery cries CAWS
Symbols of density RHOS
Beyond, to bards OER
Sea dogs SALTS
Went for a whirl EDDIED
Vegas casino robbed in "Ocean’s Eleven" BELLAGIO
Without purpose IDLY
Supermodel Carangi GIA
Armless coats that may bear coats of arms TABARDS
Overflow (with) ABOUND
Fabulist LIAR
Russia’s ___ Sea (arm of the Arctic Ocean) KARA
Hungarians MAGYARS
Activist youth org. SDS
Snacks NOSHES
Ball brand NERF
La Dame de ___ (Eiffel Tower nickname) FER
Sacred crosses ANKHS
1946 femme fatale film GILDA
Santa’s reindeer, e.g. OCTET
Monumental support PILLAR
TV band UHF
"Word on the street is …" SOMESAY
Deadly cobra ASP
Wilson of "The Office" RAINN
They might be giants OGRES
Kind of review PEER
The usual PAR
Actress Sommer ELKE
"Keep out" sign NOENTRY
Burgs TOWNS
Bygone Apple app ICHAT
___-pitch SLO
Autobahn autos OPELS
Feuding ATWAR
Syndicate head DON
Online ticket exchange STUBHUB
Chem. neurotransmitter ATP
Sheriff’s asst. DEP
"Them’s the breaks, I guess" AHWELL
___ Industries (oil and gas giant) KOCH
"Aladdin" villain JAFAR
Summers back in the day? ABACI
"How Deep Is Your Love" group THEBEEGEES
"Introduction to the Analysis of the Infinite" writer EULER
Cool again RETRO
God, informally LAWD
Gender-neutral possessive THEIR
Lummox OAF
Philip ___, first Asian-American film actor to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame AHN
"Milk" star, 2008 SEANPENN
Interrupted mid-sentence? PAROLED
Like leprechauns WEE
Tipsy BUZZED
Shrank RECEDED
Skipjack, e.g. TUNA
Early flight inits. TWA
For naught VAINLY
Straight-talking NOSPIN
Certain radio format OLDIES
What you might sit in by the pool SHADE
Kabuki sash OBI
Territory in Risk URAL
Motif for Verdi or Monteverdi TEMA
Whole heap SLEW
"Fancy seeing you here!" OHHI
$$$ bigwigs CFOS
Certain fro-yo add-in OREO
Sounds of reproof TSKS
Back AGO
Besmirch TAR
Eavesdropping org. NSA
Popular web portal MSN
Sweet stuff SUCROSE
Braggadocio BIGTALK
"Well, well, well!" OHO
Coming UPAHEAD
Slant in columns MEDIABIAS
1992 movie based on an "S.N.L." sketch … or, diverged: Modus vivendi WAYNESWORLD
Railroad line? ALLABOARD
"Out!" SHOO
Suffix with host ESS
Like pins-and-needles feelings TINGLY
Mystiques AURAS
Defunct org. in which Donald Trump owned the New Jersey Generals USFL
"Adios!" SEEYA
"Prince Valiant" son ARN
"We’re doomed!" GODHELPUS
Computer mouse action … or, diverged: Event for RuPaul DRAGANDDROP
Less friendly ICIER
Blue-roofed eatery IHOP
Gambols FRISKS
Time to remember AGE
Erstwhile Fords LTDS
"The Simpsons Theme" composer Danny ELFMAN
Many a frat pledge SOPH
Become bored (of) TIRE
___ mother DEN
Scarcely ILL
Freudian "will to live" EROS
Better, to an impatient boss SOONER
Spots likely to smear ATTACKADS
Italian novelist Morante ELSA
Destroys, in gamer-speak PWNS
1916 Frost verse … or, diverged: Start of a saying about meaning well THEROADNOTTAKEN
"Star Wars" nomad JAWA
Opposite of "da" NYET
Put a cover on UPHOLSTER
Molson rival LABATT
"No ___!" PROB
Heads overseas? WCS
Coral, e.g. HUE
A long way off AFAR
Part of a treasure chest HASP
Another form of "Jehovah" YAHWEH
Big swig BELT
W.W. II org. whose insignia featured Athena WAC
Prepare, as leftovers REHEAT
Fill-up filler FUEL
Cassava, for one TUBER
Bring someone home … or, diverged: Common high school offering DRIVEINARUN
Frigid BELOWZERO
From l. to r. ACR
Proscriptions NONOS
Chill out LAZE
"Button" that’s plainly visible OUTIE
Showy debut SPLASH
A germophobe might have it, for short OCD
Acronym for the four major entertainment awards EGOT
Artist with the third most Top 40 hits in the 1960s, behind Elvis and the Beatles BRENDALEE
Nissan S.U.V.s … or, diverged: Emotional appeal PATHFINDERS
Hit 2007 Will Smith film IAMLEGEND
Some potatoes IDAHOES
Comic strip cry EEK
Establish, as rules LAYDOWN
Gratiano’s love in "The Merchant of Venice" NERISSA
Line in the sand? SOS
