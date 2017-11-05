New York Times Crossword Answers November 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times November 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Summer vacation lodging COTTAGE
Result of three strikes OUT
City planner’s map PLAT
Inventor dubbed "The Wizard of Menlo Park" EDISON
Feature of the word "psalm" or "pterodactyl" SILENTP
Camping stake TENTPEG
Race of people in "The Time Machine" ELOI
The "N" of TNT NITRO
"Star Wars" queen AMIDALA
Hereditary GENETIC
Unit of work ERG
"Heads or tails!" CALLIT
Speaks with a hoarse voice RASPS
*Foolish sort HAREBRAIN
*Really something, with "the" BEESKNEES
Japanese pond swimmer KOI
"There’s a mouse!" EEK
Andy’s boy on "The Andy Griffith Show" OPIE
Driller in R.O.T.C., maybe: Abbr. SGT
Knitting material YARN
Dynamism PEP
Fuel additive brand STP
Those getting excited when thinking? NEURONS
Made irate ANGERED
Team with the most World Series victories (27) YANKEES
Historical period ERA
Layered Austrian pastry STRUDEL
Humble response to "How do you do it all?" IMANAGE
It is "full of genius, full of the divinity," per Henry David Thoreau NATURE
Vegas machines SLOTS
Start of a play ACTONE
Kids’ batting game TBALL
Miscellany OLIO
Frozen waffle brand EGGO
Chick-___-A FIL
Suffix with Caesar EAN
Deals with a problem COPES
What X equals in Roman numerals TEN
Mature, as wine AGE
Polite plea to a parent COULDI
Yale student, informally ELI
Sea, to Debussy MER
*Out-of-vogue hairstyle akin to a mullet RATTAIL
What "compares 2 U" in a 1990 #1 Sinead O’Connor hit NOTHING
Ctrl-___-Del ALT
When doubled, an African fly TSE
Diatribe TIRADE
Thick piece of concrete SLAB
Like a G.I. cleaning up after a meal, maybe ONKP
Speak grandly ORATE
*Condition with feet turned inward PIGEONTOES
Nobel laureate Wiesel ELIE
Almost vertical, as a slope STEEP
*How a tot rides on someone’s shoulders PIGGYBACK
Nurse, as a drink SIP
Gooey road cover TAR
*Two ones, in dice SNAKEEYES
Monsoon events RAINS
Nashville’s home: Abbr. TENN
Like a centaur or faun … or a hint to the answer to each of this puzzle’s starred clues PARTANIMAL
Washington’s ___ Sound PUGET
Drug cop NARC
Transoceanic alliance since 1949 NATO
Nike competitor REEBOK
Western tribe member UTE
Acorn, for one NUT
On the market, as a house FORSALE
*Signs of a much-used book DOGEARS
Suffix with nectar or elephant INE
Fib LIE
Have the attention of ENGAGE
Psychedelic drug, briefly LSD
The "L" of L.A.P.D. LOS
Sierra ___ (African land) LEONE
VIDEO