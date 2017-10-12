New York Times Crossword Answers October 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times October 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Heisman winner Newton CAM
On ATOP
Broccoli ___ RABE
English poet Sitwell EDITH
Introspective query ISITME
Not pay attention during a lecture, say DOZE
She’s sheared EWE
___ the Giant, first inductee in the W.W.E. Hall of Fame ANDRE
It starts "On my honor, I will do my best …" SCOUTOATH
Watson or Thompson of 2017’s "Beauty and the Beast" EMMA
Diamond with 21 platinum albums NEIL
Army awards just below Medals of Honor: Abbr. DSCS
One for whom work is play? ACTOR
Ones spinning webs? LIARS
Comment during bidding IPASS
Troubles with timber DRYROTS
Bills that one doesn’t mind piling up CASH
Believed with no questions asked ATEUP
Megaphone noise BLARE
___ Sea, body greatly diminished by Russian irrigation projects ARAL
Some works at MoMA and the Art Institute of Chicago MIROS
Big name in household appliances AMANA
160 acres per farmer, in the Homestead Act of 1862 ALLOTMENT
Classical rebuke ETTU
Fast-forwarded, with "up" SPED
Max ___, popular video game series of the 2000s PAYNE
Vice president after Biden PENCE
Declaration on a Chinese menu NOMSG
Grayish to yellowish brown BISTRE
One who may order an operation, informally ERDOC
Designer Donna KARAN
Pleased GLAD
Priest from on high? LAMA
"Are you ___ out?" INOR
Kramer and Kramer, in "Kramer vs. Kramer" EXES
Material for a mountain cabin PINE
___ James, 2008 Beyoncï¿½ role ETTA
One of the Gabors of old Hollywood EVA
Suffix with saw YER
