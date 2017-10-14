New York Times Crossword Answers October 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times October 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Spin out on the ice? LUTZ
Symbol of the National Audubon Society EGRET
Abandon plans, in modern slang FLAKE
Ambitious and high-energy TYPEA
Pit-y party? BBQ
Gets together after 10 or 20 years, say REUNES
Didn’t go out to dinner ATEATHOME
Hot ___ ITEM
Half of a 1997 telecom merger NYNEX
P.M. between Barak and Olmert SHARON
What turns 1,000 into 3, in base 10 LOGARITHM
Longest song on Pink Floyd’s "The Dark Side of the Moon" USANDTHEM
Britt ___, real name of the Green Hornet REID
Slams PANS
Tony’s place, for short? BWAY
Topics for Kaplan SATS
Blissful locales EDENS
Atmosphere AURA
Fire (up) AMP
Neighbor of Twelve Oaks, in fiction TARA
Emperor Nero, by all accounts EGOMANIAC
Popular Tokyo entertainment SUMOMATCH
One way to the top ATTICDOOR
Next ___ (emerging group of young leaders, informally) GEN
See 39-Across WASI
Dum-dum BOZO
Browsers’ aids CACHES
Like snow en Argentina BLANCA
Give a seat ELECT
Spider alternative MIATA
Person from Barbados, informally BAJAN
Lab wear SMOCK
Fires (up) PEPS
It’s just in your head IDEA
Fluish, perhaps ACHY
Warner ___ BROS
Idol group MOB
Place where analysis is done LEFTBRAIN
Impolite sound SLURP
Hit TV series based on a Colombian telenovela UGLYBETTY
Source of the line "They have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind" HOSEA
2015 #2 hit for rapper Fetty Wap TRAPQUEEN
Over AGAIN
Farmhand in "The Wizard of Oz" ZEKE
They’re not generic NAMEBRANDS
China assembly TEASET
What you’re solving, informally XWORD
Eponym of a North Carolina city ASHE
With 33-Across, husky-voiced singer known as the Jezebel of Jazz ANITA
Unnerving boom, of sorts ATEST
See 27-Across ODAY
Tough THUG
Sorcerer MAGUS
Crossed MET
With 39-Down, question after an interruption WHERE
Senior moment? PROM
Like a paper clip BENT
World capital once known as Philadelphia AMMAN
Onetime competitor of Gulf AMOCO
Some kin SIBS
Knock over AMAZE
Shins CLIMBS
Tropical bar offering PINACOLADA
One of 70 in a Shakespearean sonnet IAMB
Mrs. Woodrow Wilson EDITH
Many a B-school applicant ECONMAJOR
"See ya!" PEACE
Crunchy Klondike product CHOCOTACO
Samuel ___, investment banking firm co-founder SACHS
Model who popularized the term "smizing" TYRABANKS
VIDEO