New York Times Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

Clue
Solution
It decreases with acceleration, for short MPG
Get closer to, as the heart of the matter BOREINON
It’s played on the road AWAYGAME
Rep CRED
A myrmeke of Greek myth is a giant one ANT
City near where Chopin was born WARSAW
Actor Hamm of "Mad Men" JON
*cough* AHEM
Bit from Sunshine Biscuits CHEEZIT
Yap KISSER
Catches NABS
Big Ten powerhouse, for short OSU
Mouths off to SASSES
Slipped up ERRED
Social gatherings where fruit drinks are served? JUICEPARTIES
Bluejacket OLDSALT
Samantha of 96-Down BEE
Drawn EVENSTEVEN
California ball club PADRES
Some bars in the Caribbean ISLETS
Over-and-above ADDED
"Park it!" SIT
Diminutive suffixes ETTES
Paleolith STONETOOL
Fixes, as a bath area RETILES
Caustic soda LYE
Haymaker? BALER
Some feet IAMBI
Presumptive assertion IDARESAY
Something a shooter shoots PEA
With 111-Across, cinnamon candy RED
"Same here" ASAMI
Speak to, with "with" RESONATE
"Hurry up!" GETMOVING
Q.E.D. part ERAT
Places to hibernate DENS
Unconsidered RASH
Kofi Annan’s middle name ATTA
Take attendance in a magical forest? COUNTFAIRIES
Routine problem, for short OCD
Horns in on? GORES
Something kept close to the chest TIE
Watches via Netflix, say STREAMS
Modern-day circus MEDIASTORM
Onetime govt.-prescribed nutritional figure USRDA
Home of Berkshire Hathaway OMAHA
Sloth, for one SIN
Extra product GUM
Another name for hopscotch POTSY
Country rocker Steve EARLE
Complete ENTIRE
Spacious and splendid PALATIAL
"The Departed" director SCORSESE
Court org. ABA
Where the Missouri River begins MONTANA
Be extravagant SPLURGE
Ones holding down things? EIDERS
Station for 17-Down TBS
Call for SUMMON
Cork popper TOYGUN
Early record label EDISON
Like much mouthwash MINTY
Not just think KNOW
___ grounds POLO
Part of un dï¿½a HORA
Bully in "Calvin and Hobbes" MOE
Long ___ AGO
The Bengals, on scoreboards CIN
Place to soak TUB
"That’s all ___ wrote" SHE
M.I.T. Sloan grad, often MBA
Raven’s cry CAW
Steal, slangily JACK
Bridge work? NOSEJOB
Office restoration POWERNAP
"Didn’t expect to see you here!" OHHI
Generally ASARULE
Interns at a cemetery? GRAVETRAINEES
Start of a class field trip, maybe BUSRIDE
Had a bead on EYED
New Left org. SDS
Features of Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park MESAS
Instants SECS
Endorse SIGN
___ Court (London district) EARLS
Series ender in London ZED
Start over in cards REDEAL
Lead-in to much INAS
Take to social media following a good round of golf? TWEETBIRDIES
Work at, as a trade PLY
Chickadee, e.g. TOMTIT
Brown ermine STOAT
Ready-to-___ EAT
Crown PATE
Have-not NEEDER
Emmy-winning show of both 1976 and 2017, in brief SNL
One sending flowers, say ADMIRER
One holding flowers VASE
Brain readings, for short EEGS
Sounded sheepish? BLEATED
Speed demon RACER
Pacts between packs? DOGTREATIES
Rage IRE
Does penance ATONES
Corp. manager COO
"More than I wanted to hear!" TMI
"Not nice!" SOMEAN
Original Beatle Sutcliffe STU
Ones sharing quarters at the most macho fraternity? STUDROOMIES
Aviary parts NESTS
Places to cool one’s jets? HANGARS
Adventurer in Grouchland ELMO
Big tablet IPAD
Nozzles into blast furnaces TUYERES
One of 17 on a Monopoly board: Abbr. AVE
Policy at a wedding’s open bar, maybe NOTIPS
Switch on the radio AMFM
Nabokov novel ADA
Excel SHINE
It led to a 1773 protest TEAACT
Amazon peril BOA
Stylish underwear? SMARTPANTIES
Mess maker SLOB
Ill feeling ANIMUS
It doesn’t mean "lots of love" LOL
Euphoric GIDDY
Smears, as a reputation TARS
Svelte TRIM
Excite KEYUP
Camping gear retailer REI
See 48-Down HOTS
Homie MAINMAN
Things swapped at a convention of supermarket owners? GROCERSTORIES
"Just about done" ONETOGO
Citrus hybrid UGLI
Starter supply for making bourbon SOURMASH
"Slow down, tiger!" EASYNOW
Fifth-most abundant element in the universe NEON
Court org. NBA
Director Ang LEE
