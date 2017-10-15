New York Times Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times October 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Taj Mahal city AGRA
BBQ side dish SLAW
Substitute terms for sensitive subjects CODEWORDS
Kimono tie OBI
Afternoon repast TEA
Marx brother who never spoke HARPO
Stomach trouble ULCER
Google.com function SEARCH
Partner of skip and jump HOP
Serving of sole FILET
Like a five-star Yelp review IDEAL
Frontiersman Daniel BOONE
Bursts, as a balloon POPS
Elizabeth I was the last of them TUDORS
Common grad sch. credential MSDEGREE
Joined (with) INLEAGUE
Doctors Without Borders, e.g., in brief NGO
What Doctors Without Borders provides AID
"___ Ha’i" ("South Pacific" song) BALI
Long-running PBS film series POV
Home of the Cubs, for short CHI
Firebrand Rand AYN
Color in sunsets RED
Churchill Downs, e.g. RACETRACK
Trombone honk, e.g. BLAT
"Are we there ___?" YET
More optimistic ROSIER
Sold-out box-office sign SRO
The "O" of B.Y.O.B. OWN
Valuable white fur ERMINE
Bears’ retreats LAIRS
Probably not a summer home IGLOO
"Bohemian Rhapsody" band QUEEN
Indianapolis team COLTS
Highway tolls may be based on the number of them AXLES
Casket stand BIER
Away from the wind ALEE
One under 20 TEEN
Documentarian Burns KEN
Sopping ___ WET
Wellness grp. HMO
Fancy neckwear ASCOT
"Zip your lip!" HUSH
Something that might be said with fingers crossed behind the back FIB
Classroom item that spins GLOBE
Kind of diet replicating that of early humans PALEO
Wedding vow IDO
It must be removed before pouring coolant into an engine RADIATORCAP
Writer Tolstoy LEO
Bedazzle AWE
Lower’s opposite UPPER
Unkind MEAN
Elizabeth II’s home outside London WINDSORCASTLE
Hand drum BONGO
Secreted HID
Quaint train amenity PARLORCAR
Churchill Downs event DERBY
Ye ___ Shoppe OLDE
Less outgoing SHYER
Big wind GALE
Documents shown at border checkpoints VISAS
Feline that doesn’t stray INDOORCAT
Test for seekers of a 21-Down, for short GRE
Sugary SWEET
Where rum and rye may be stored LIQUORCABINET
Feverish chills AGUE
Nerve MOXIE
Fink RAT
___-de-France ILE
Creature found "swimming" in 16-, 22-, 28-, 42- and 47-Across KILLERWHALE
___ v. Wade ROE
Maze marking next to an arrow ENTER
Show host EMCEE
___ of a gun SON
Famed loch NESS
Penguin or T. rex in the modern version of Monopoly TOKEN
