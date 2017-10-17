New York Times Crossword Answers October 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times October 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Storied traveling trio MAGI
Unit in an online cart ITEM
"I’m listening …" CONTINUE
Stop and go, e.g. ANTONYMS
"Sing" without singing LIPSYNC
Leave out OMIT
Fall behind LAG
Body spray brand AXE
High-level H.S. class with integrals APCALC
It has its charms VOODOO
Beethoven’s Third EROICA
Undo, as a law REPEAL
___-Cat (winter vehicle) SNO
Chimp’s relative ORANG
Grows fur for the winter, say ADAPTS
Pro at building financial worth, slangily IBANKER
Kitchen appliance RANGE
Secretive email option BCC
"That’s the spot!" AHH
Actress Anne of "Donnie Brasco" HECHE
___ de corps ESPRIT
1951 film featuring Nero QUOVADIS
Brand of kids’ wear with Superman and Batman options UNDEROOS
Filler for a cooler ICE
Some A.L. sluggers DHS
N.C.A.A. women’s basketball powerhouse UCONN
Overnight flights REDEYES
People who target the starts of 17-, 30-, 40- and 57-Across CONMEN
Paper fold CREASE
Takes by force USURPS
Raunchy 1981 comedy with two sequels PORKYS
Intl. group headquartered in D.C. OAS
Rare blood type, for short BNEG
Memo heading abbr. ATTN
Pro votes YEAS
Channel showing old films TCM
Valuable rock ORE
Flaky mineral MICA
She "walked like a woman and talked like a man," in a Kinks song LOLA
Say with conviction AVER
Lots ATON
Film format that’s sometimes in 3-D IMAX
Mushroom’s reproductive cell SPORE
Refined chap GENT
Base for long-distance carriers? PIGEONCOOP
"This is looking extremely bad for me!" IMTOAST
Person setting the stage? ROADIE
Archaeologist played by Harrison Ford, informally INDY
Lyricist Gershwin IRA
Ricky Martin’s "Livin’ La Vida ___" LOCA
South Asian shade tree BANYAN
Prohibit BAN
Fuel that contributes to global warming COAL
A mere pittance CHUMPCHANGE
What "X" might represent on a treasure map CHEST
An official language of Canada: Abbr. ENG
Ink-squirting creature SQUID
Unexpected hit SUCKERPUNCH
Size in a lingerie shop CCUP
Rebel on many T-shirts CHE
Wears away ERODES
"… ish" ORSO
"The Star-Spangled Banner" contraction OER
Hardly an upscale bar DIVE
Cell that fires on impulse NEURON
Emission from radioactive decay BETARAY
Cleopatra’s lover MARKANTONY
Shower affection (on) DOTE
Annual athletic awards ESPYS
Canadian Plains tribe CREE
Wee bit IOTA
Eliot who chased Capone NESS
File size units, informally MEGS
IDs collected by H.R. SSNS
