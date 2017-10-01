New York Times Crossword Answers October 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times October 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Creme sandwich’ introduced over a century ago OREO
‘Hots’ DESIRE
‘If I ___ penny for every …’ HADA
‘So that’s it!’ AHA
‘Sprechen ___ Deutsch?’ SIE
‘There, there’ ITSOK
‘u r hilarious!’ LMAO
‘We should avoid doing that’ LETSNOT
12 cc, maybe DOSE
Adjust with Photoshop, maybe TRIM
Air-conditioner fig BTUS
Alien autopsies, crop circles and the like HOAXES
Alternative to a name: Abbr IDNO
Amazon, e.g RIVER
André ___, 1947 Literature Nobelist GIDE
Animal depicted in Edwin Landseer’s ‘The Monarch of the Glen’ STAG
Antarctic penguin ADELIE
Aquarium fish TETRA
Army NCO SGT
At the scene ONSITE
Ball ___ PEEN
Be Kind to Editors and Writers Mo. [for real!] SEPT
Bee: Prefix API
Besmirch TAR
Bit of wind PUFF
Blogger’s pick for a pic AVATAR
Boost the horsepower of HOPUP
Canon camera EOS
Cause of insomnia, maybe DRIP
Charlotte ___, Virgin Islands AMALIE
Cheers in un estadio OLES
Classic Jag XKE
Climbing Mount Everest, e.g ORDEAL
Come before PREDATE
Complaining fish? CARP
Corona, for one AURA
Country rocker Steve EARLE
Country star Church ERIC
Custom-fits TAILORS
D.C. lobby for seniors AARP
D.C. summer setting EDT
Dance party enthusiast RAVER
Dance with a kick CONGA
Day-in-and-day-out pattern RUT
Dead POSTRETIREMENT
Design detail SPEC
Develops (from) DERIVES
Dish served with chopsticks in a bowl RAMEN
Down GLUM
Draw in ATTRACT
Draw, as a scene LIMN
Earth goddess GAIA
Egyptian cobra ASP
Emotionally demanding NEEDY
Entrap LUREIN
Even TIED
Falling down TESTINGGRAVITY
Fire places PITS
Five-point rugby play TRY
Florae and faunae BIOTAS
Florida beach city, informally BOCA
French horticulturist after whom a variety of fruit is named BOSC
G.P.A. killers EFS
Get 29-Across FAIL
Go over in blackjack BUST
Google ___ MAPS
Heat, as to soften metal ANNEAL
Holiday celebrations FESTS
Holy Roman emperor called ‘the Great’ OTTOI
How scallops are often prepared SEARED
In working order USABLE
It ‘exists when one goes against one’s conscience,’ per Pope Francis SIN
It goes up to about 1700 AMDIAL
Japanese drama NOH
John Irving protagonist portrayed by Robin Williams TSGARP
Knocks over AWES
Laker named to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 ONEAL
Lamb, e.g MEAT
Landing post-E.T.A INLATE
Layoff CAREERSHIFTOPPORTUNITY
Let stand, editorially STET
Life in the big city, to some RATRACE
Like the head of a tennis racket OVAL
Liquid-___ PLUMR
Locale for two of the Quad Cities IOWA
Lowly worker SERF
Lying ECONOMICALWITHTHETRUTH
Mariners SEAMEN
Mean AVERAGE
Most profs PHDS
Mother-of-pearl NACRE
Narrow waterway STRAIT
Neither’s partner NOR
New Testament book ACTS
Not conned by ONTO
Notable features of Stockholm and Amsterdam CANALS
Occasionally ATTIMES
Officially prohibit ENJOIN
Oklahoma City-to-Tulsa dir ENE
Old sitcom character who was 229 years old ALF
Oman’s leader, e.g SULTAN
One of the Ivies PENN
Out in court ALIBI
Part of an accusation in Clue WEAPON
Pasta recipe phrase ALDENTE
Pep ENERGY
Pet food with a paw print logo IAMS
Pilgrims’ pronoun THEE
Pinstriper YANK
Prep for the runway, maybe DEICE
Radio host John TESH
Railway offshoot SPUR
Ratcheting wheel mechanism PAWL
Repeated cry at a dance class STEP
Robert of ‘The Sopranos’ ILER
Run too far or lift too much OVERDO
School support grps PTAS
Show contempt for SNEERAT
Small anatomical container SAC
Some W.S.J. topics IPOS
Speeding ticket AWARDFORFASTDRIVING
Spermatozoa targets OVA
Stingy sorts CHEAPOS
Store blowout BIGSALE
Stripes mismatch, traditionally PLAID
Suffix with brew SKI
Summer Olympics host after Barcelona ATLANTA
Swelter ROAST
Take off quickly JET
Tax increase BUDGETREINFORCEMENT
Those, in Tijuana ESOS
Tight garment CORSET
Took off quickly LITOUT
Trauma reminder SCAR
TWA competitor USAIR
U.N. observer since ’74 PLO
Underbrush clearer MACHETE
Utah’s ___ Canyon SEGO
Utility worker LINEMAN
Very last part TAGEND
Very: Ger SEHR
W.W. II shipping worries UBOATS
Where to accent ‘Laotian’ THEO
Who ‘can’t buy you love’ in an Elton John hit MAMA
Wine holders CARAFES
Wooden STIFF
Work, work, work TOIL
Worries no end EATSAT
