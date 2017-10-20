New York Times Crossword Answers October 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times October 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Lintels, e.g. BEAMS
Blacksmiths’ wear APRONS
Chucklehead DIMWIT
Chucklehead ASS
Catch a wave, in a way BODYSURF
Conception IDEA
About NEAR
Decorate elegantly GILD
"Enough of this!" BAH
Prepares, in a way, as chicken BREADS
Sources of labor pains? SCABS
Really enjoy oneself HAVEAGAS
Kind of mind ONETRACK
Curtain decorations TASSELS
Longhorn rival SOONER
Appeals to a higher authority? PRAYS
Playground retort DOESSO
Big name in digital security MCAFEE
User-editable internet pages WIKIS
High-class SWANKY
High points MAXES
Where the rules are unclear GRAYAREA
Be malnourished UNDEREAT
Some holiday decorations MENORAHS
Plug-in point USBPORT
___ ape (gibbon) LESSER
Digital storage service ICLOUD
Who wrote "He who knows others is wise; he who knows himself is enlightened" LAOTSE
"Salomï¿½" playwright WILDE
Easily fooled sorts RUBES
"Grand, ungodly, godlike man," in literature AHAB
Exclusive SOLE
No longer anonymous, for short IDED
Hosp. parts ERS
Butterfly ___ (fish) KOI
"And there you have it!" BADABING
Small ammo BBSHOT
1999 prequel that grossed over a billion dollars, familiarly EPISODEI
Obscure knowledge ARCANA
Iran-contra business ARMSDEAL
Chucks HEAVES
Cut MOW
Things to 19-Across YARDS
Helps in a way one shouldn’t ABETS
Twerps SNIPS
"If I were a betting person, I’d say …" ODDSARE
Play with strings STRUM
Tries to win WOOS
Hoedown participant GAL
Inverse function in trigonometry ARCSINE
Things non-PC people buy? MACS
Symbol for a member of Anonymous GUYFAWKESMASK
Things often found by the dessert table URNS
Dated women? FAIRSEX
Down SAD
It changes one’s perspective LENS
Buck ___, first African-American coach in Major League Baseball ONEIL
Time off for an N.F.L. team BYEWEEK
One letter of "NATO" in the NATO alphabet OSCAR
Locale for much of "The Da Vinci Code" PARIS
Arabic name that sounds like a reply of agreement YASIR
Rocker Gramm of Foreigner LOU
Ominous parting words ORELSE
"Today" co-host beginning in 2007 HODAKOTB
Book of selected texts READER
Frequent locale in the comic strip "Andy Capp" ALEHOUSE
Things hashed and mashed, informally TATERS
Places for nightstands BEDSIDES
