New York Times Crossword Answers October 21st 2017

Clue
Solution
Note in the B major scale DSHARP
Expiated ATONED
Cluster of mountains MASSIF
Got in the game, say ANTED
First name in children’s literature SHEL
Twist of fate you can’t help but laugh at COSMICJOKE
Paradoxical answer to appear among the Downs in a crossword UPS
Thanksgiving offering at many restaurants SETMENU
Add water to, say THIN
Some deer HINDS
Some deer ELK
It’s usually next to a ticket booth MAINGATE
O.K.’d GREENLIT
Contractions of the heart SYSTOLES
Shared vow WEDO
Shoe designer Jimmy CHOO
Lame (but eco-friendly) birthday gift ECARD
It may accompany an eye roll SIGH
Dweller between the Zambezi and Limpopo rivers ZIMBABWEAN
Earnings, in slang BACON
Turndowns across the Atlantic NAES
Artist who drew "Waterfall" and "Hand With Reflecting Sphere" MCESCHER
Second-highest-grossing movie of 2016 after "Captain America: Civil War" ROGUEONE
Attractive MAGNETIC
Where Macbeth is buried IONA
Least likely to ramble TERSEST
Certain Finn LAPP
Household chore system JOBJAR
"And my reaction was …," in teenspeak IMLIKE
Jet launcher GEYSER
Word on an express lane sign ITEMS
What’s your beef? TBONE
Small scrap SPAT
Locale of Dostoyevsky’s exile OMSK
___ Championship (event since 1916) PGA
King, in Portugal REI
The Mideast’s City of Jasmine DAMASCUS
Backup for R&B’s Booker T. THEMGS
Open, one-seated horse-drawn carriage STANHOPE
___ B. Price, creator of the comic strip "Rhymes With Orange" HILARY
Iconic snacks that re-debuted in 2013 HOSTESSTWINKIES
Sainted archbishop of Canterbury ANSELM
Darn MEND
It may have butterflies NET
Tara of the "Sharknado" films REID
Clinched ICED
Score mark indicating a passage to be repeated SEGNO
Adobe document suffix PDF
Honker SCHNOZ
Poker action CALL
Exquisite gem BIJOU
Knotted INATIE
Toon who often congratulates himself with "You’ve done it again!" MRMAGOO
Near Eastern inns IMARETS
Duke legend, to fans COACHK
Phrase said five times by Lady Macbeth soon after "Out, damned spot!" TOBED
Kellogg’s brand EGGO
Tennis players Dementieva and Makarova ELENAS
Display of glee JIG
World’s largest religious denomination SUNNI
Steed noted for its stamina ARAB
"Personally …" TOME
Part of a Connecticut trio? CEE
Amts. of powder, maybe TSPS
Unstable WOBBLY
Sext symbols HOTPEPPEREMOJIS
The Mona Lisa’s smile, e.g. ENIGMA
Coral reef inhabitant SEASNAKE
Put in another light RECAST
Typical inventor TINKERER
