New York Times Crossword Answers October 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times October 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Apple introduction of 1998 IMAC
"___ Lisa" MONA
Hunter’s hiding spot in a marsh DUCKBLIND
Guillotined BEHEADED
Tarnish or deface MAR
"Right away!" ASAP
Turnpike, e.g. HIGHWAY
Lead-in to bad news IFEAR
Droop SAG
Things seen in most public buildings, but almost never in casinos CLOCKS
A, as in Aristotle ALPHA
Kerchief worn as headgear DORAG
Used foul language SWORE
Keats poem ODE
Elvis in the 1950s or Justin Bieber in the 2010s TEENIDOL
Stepped tower of ancient Sumer ZIGGURAT
Anthracite, e.g. COAL
Classic clown with a repetitive name BOBO
Missing, as a G.I. AWOL
Climax of "Hamilton" DUEL
Mimicked APED
Campus sanctuary, in modern parlance SAFESPACE
Taj Mahal locale AGRA
Lowly worker PEON
Food-thickening agent AGAR
Legislator LAWMAKER
Specialty bakery PIESHOP
Home mixology station WETBAR
Pulls an all-nighter, say CRAMS
Prepare for a bodybuilding contest OILUP
"And there it is!" VOILA
Painting surface GESSO
___ Arbor, Mich. ANN
Gait between a walk and a canter TROT
Causes of bigheadedness EGOS
Mailed SENT
What quills are dipped in INK
"___ Always Sunny in Philadelphia" ITS
Online source of film trivia IMDB
When doubled, a Hawaiian fish MAHI
A lot SCADS
Sour expression MOUE
"Yeah, right!" ASIF
Give permission ALLOW
Period dominated by the likes of Dan Rather and Peter Jennings? ANCHORAGE
Stop competing as an amateur GOPRO
Like dry, clumpy mud CAKED
Cool, in ’90s slang PHAT
Blacken, as by fire CHAR
Joan who sang at Woodstock BAEZ
Period when every car was a junker? WRECKAGE
Hairless BALD
Boise’s state: Abbr. IDA
Dawn goddess EOS
Painful boo-boo OWIE
English-speaking neighbor of Venezuela GUYANA
Maple syrup source SAP
Period known for its 007 movies? BONDAGE
Period of fuzzy sweaters? PILLAGE
So last year OLD
Swallowed quickly GULPED
Classic Diana Ross hairdo AFRO
Strategy-free card game WAR
Wedding vow IDO
Gradually remove, as from a mother’s milk WEAN
Period when tribute bands thrived? COVERAGE
Flees LAMS
Go wild in the streets RIOT
Reason to pull an all-nighter TEST
Backs of necks NAPES
"I was with my mistress at the time," maybe ALIBI
Period when psychiatrists ruled? SHRINKAGE
Cross-dressing Disney heroine of 1998 MULAN
Chimney buildup SOOT
Supply-and-demand subj. ECON
Fire starter SPARK
Chooses OPTS
The first "R" of R&R REST
VIDEO