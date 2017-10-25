New York Times Crossword Answers October 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times October 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Drug referenced in "The Joyous Cosmology" LSD
Crew implement OAR
Reason to summon Batman CRIMEWAVE
Bustling place HIVE
Many a draft selection ALE
Nut on a sticky bun PECAN
2020 Olympics host TOKYO
"I didn’t know that!" GEE
Western Hemisphere grp. OAS
Syria’s Bashar al-___ ASSAD
Dig deeply DELVE
More artful SLYER
Feature of a letter in the Times Roman typeface SERIF
Vacation in a Winnebago, say RVTRIP
Like the lyrics to Lil Wayne’s "Lollipop" or 50 Cent’s "Candy Shop" LEWD
Bottom of the barrel DREGS
"Chicago" murderess ROXIE
Cobbler’s supply SOLES
What we share OURS
Some urban pollution NOISE
Apportioned, with "out" METED
Bug IRK
Essential ___ acids AMINO
Burning Man performance FIREDANCE
Like good farm soil LOAMY
Follow as a result ENSUE
Source of protein in veggie burgers SOYA
Existing, to a lawyer INESSE
Ides of March rebuke ETTU
Hal who directed "Shampoo" ASHBY
Dark brown fur SABLE
Meanies OGRES
City of Yorkshire LEEDS
___ Institute (nonpartisan D.C. think tank) ASPEN
Something eaten during Hanukkah LATKE
Two-syllable poetic foot IAMB
Ottoman honorific AGA
Hotel desk handout KEY
Take an ax to HEW
"The Wizard of Oz" state: Abbr. KAN
Air travel option until ’03 SST
Scotland’s ___ Lomond LOCH
Well-put APT
Eggs on GOADS
Bollywood attire SARIS
MGM roarer LEO
Canvas supporter EASEL
Weave or tailgate, say DRIVERECKLESSLY
Old TV’s ___ Griffin Productions MERV
Response to "All in favor" AYE
Constitution, in D.C. AVE
Grammy-winning "Dr." DRE
"I’m not at all surprised" ITSNOWONDER
Big to-do ROW
Jimi Hendrix do, for short FRO
The Eurythmics were one DUO
Annual checkup, e.g. EXAM
Pelvic bones ILIA
Biathlete’s need RIFLE
Allows GIVESPERMISSION
Take care of SEETO
Tattooist’s canvas SKIN
Baroque and Romantic, for classical music ERAS
Organ on a crustacean’s stalk EYE
Org. concerned with Common Core NEA
Bird raised on a ranch, perhaps EMU
Bailed out on some stock, say SOLDATALOSS
Batiking need DYE
Actuarial table datum AGE
Air marshal’s org. TSA
Most Iranian Muslims SHIA
Wall Street reformer’s urging … or a hint to this puzzle’s circled squares BREAKUPTHEBANKS
Urban pigeon’s perch LEDGE
Barely manage, with "out" EKE
Some rec centers YMCAS
Many a Slate article ESSAY
Still learning the ropes NEW
Like a pole-vaulter’s pole mid-vault BENT
