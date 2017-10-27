New York Times Crossword Answers October 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times October 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Samuel of English history PEPYS
Do aerobatics, e.g. AVIATE
It might list your accomplishments LINKEDINPROFILE
___ Day (fed. holiday) MLK
Races before a race? REVS
Expat EMIGRE
Opposite of drive APATHY
Like, man DIG
Transgress ERR
Collect REAP
Stuck INARUT
Have one’s hard work recognized GETANAFOREFFORT
Something that’s had its head turned? EMOTICON
1960s pop trio in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with "the" RONETTES
Pass over IGNORE
Evidence of disuse MUST
Anago or unagi EEL
Wonderful, in old slang ACES
With 33-Down, like solitaire ONE
See 31-Down PLAYER
2003 film set in a mall BADSANTA
Facepalm inducer EPICFAIL
Summer hrs. in Somerville EDT
Ending with school or steel YARD
People encountered by the conquistadors MAYA
Early second-millennium year MII
Forum annoyances TROLLS
Big maker of small appliances, or, as two words, a 1997 action film CONAIR
TV clown name KRUSTY
Quidditch position SEEKER
Like a neglected garden WEEDY
Broke down DIED
Allen ___, onetime U.S. poet laureate TATE
Letters for the detail-averse TMI
Ring org. WBA
___ Psaki, White House communications director under Obama JEN
Line judge? PALMREADER
Disney exec Bob IGER
The Soviet Union, to Reagan EVILEMPIRE
Title character abducted in a hit 2003 film NEMO
Sex drive enhancer introduced in 2015 PINKVIAGRA
Heaps ATON
Gab YAK
Three-striper: Abbr. SGT
Steal PIRATE
Fruit throwaway STEM
Titaness in Greek myth RHEA
Bad thing to do when you see a yellow light GUNIT
Alternative to .net EDU
Aid for establishing rapport EYECONTACT
Verizon Fios or CenturyLink, for short ISP
Billy Crystal was his first guest LENO
Other side FOE
English car with a winged logo BENTLEY
Serious talking-tos SERMONS
Facebook Messenger, e.g. APP
Noted evictee ADAM
Part of a jug EAR
Bit of foul play DIRTYTRICK
Triumphant cry YES
Best Original ___ SCORE
French Christian DIOR
Not many AFEW
Have the means for AFFORD
Loony tune NUT
It might come with baggage FEE
Polish place NAIL
"Come on, lighten up!" ITWASAJOKE
Bill collector TILL
Resentful EMBITTERED
Flanders red and others ALES
Log unit DIARYENTRY
