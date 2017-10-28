New York Times Crossword Answers October 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times October 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Phone bill figure USAGE
Prepare for a purchase return, perhaps REBOX
Containing element #56 BARIC
___ worse than death AFATE
"M," e.g. NASAL
Edible parts of lychee nuts and pomegranates ARILS
Echo REVOICE
To this point, poetically ERENOW
Puts forward ASSERTS
1965 movie for which Lee Marvin won an Oscar for playing two different characters CATBALLOU
Official with the power to annul laws ABROGATOR
Stirs, as old feelings REAWAKENS
Container for writing materials, such as fancy stationery PAPETERIE
Sitting back and thinking "Wow!" IMPRESSED
When to do crosswords, say SPARETIME
Markings on a theater stage TAPELINES
Small pastry with sliced fruit often arranged in concentric circles APPLETART
Necessity for admitting evidence at a trial RELEVANCE
Stale quality TRITENESS
NaOH LYE
"Just ___" ("Be right with you") AMO
It’s not the main story SUBPLOT
Make rough COARSEN
Enjoy the music, say GROOVE
It can get the blood flowing STENT
Stretch of turf SWARD
Better informed WISER
Architectural features of Greco-Roman temples ANTAE
Some winds REEDS
Awards for Best Play and others ESPYS
U.S. Census Bureau designation URBANAREA
Wrist bones CARPI
The Vikings, e.g. SEAFARERS
Crosswise, on a ship ABEAM
No-nos for cleaning glass stovetops ABRASIVES
"The Sound of Music" name TRAPP
Refuse assistance GOITALONE
Jack of the trump suit, in euchre BOWER
New York’s state motto EXCELSIOR
Type of type AGATE
100 pounds: Abbr. CWT
Subject of a Minnesota state nickname LAKES
Catch unaware STARTLE
Devices for clearing winter sidewalks SALTERS
Thin and dry PAPERY
Unification Church member MOONIE
Puts on APPLIES
Ran COURSED
Subleased RELET
Actor Tognazzi of "La Cage aux Folles" UGO
One taking un examen ELEVE
Many doorknobs, faucets, candleholders, etc. BRASSWARE
A.F.C. South player TITAN
Dessert go-withs PORTWINES
Ridiculous INANE
Get older and slower LOSEASTEP
Some old Ford cars, briefly MERCS
Prepared food designation OVENREADY
1950s politico Kefauver ESTES
Garment that lacks a waistline TENTDRESS
VIDEO