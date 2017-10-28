New York Times Crossword Answers October 29th 2017

|Sci-fi weapons
|PHASERS
|Symbol of strength
|OAKTREE
|Stonehenge priests
|DRUIDS
|McKellen who played Gandalf
|IAN
|City south of Seminole, Okla.
|ADA
|Singer with the 2012 #1 hit "Somebody That I Used to Know"
|GOTYE
|Apple desktop
|IMAC
|New Year’s Eve figure
|FATHERTIME
|Mrs., abroad
|SRA
|Ad ___ tax
|VALOREM
|Daring thing to wear with polka dots
|PLAID
|___ Gabriel Mountains
|SAN
|Big gust
|GALE
|Eponymous Israeli gun designer
|UZIGAL
|Get by
|MANAGE
|Refine
|SMELT
|What metathesiophobia is the fear of
|CHANGE
|Kind of penguin
|EMPEROR
|Splat preceder
|KER
|Out of whack
|ASKEW
|Connoisseur
|MAVEN
|Capital of Qatar
|DOHA
|Some salmon
|COHOS
|Get old
|SENESCE
|$100 bills, in slang
|CSPOTS
|Study
|PERUSE
|Turn over
|CEDE
|Yiddish cries
|OYS
|Josï¿½, Bengie and Yadier ___, catcher brothers with five World Series rings among them
|MOLINA
|Redundant-sounding engine parts
|ORINGS
|Like the 1-to-7 balls
|SOLID
|Prepared for takeoff
|TAXIED
|Stag
|ALONE
|Actress Russo
|RENE
|Like trampolines
|BOUNCY
|___ ballerina
|PRIMA
|Got one’s feet wet?
|WADED
|Harry’s wizarding foe
|DRACO
|Never-before-seen
|ALLNEW
|Candy heart message
|BEMINE
|Suisse peaks
|ALPES
|A fish … or to cook it, in a way
|CHAR
|Have nutritious foods
|EATWELL
|Pariahs
|LEPERS
|Flinching, typically
|REFLEX
|Play up
|MAKEMUCHOF
|K-12
|ELHI
|What "w" is in Welsh, at times
|VOWEL
|Window fixtures, for short
|ACS
|Get ready to drive
|TEEUP
|Most cozy
|HOMIEST
|"Preach!"
|AMEN
|Publishers
|ISSUERS
|___ Productions, company behind TV’s "Dr. Phil"
|HARPO
|Look onto the street, say
|FACEOUT
|First family after the Garfields
|ARTHURS
|Counsel
|ADVISE
|Endangered ape
|BONOBO
|Opposed (to)
|AVERSE
|Multicolored
|CALICO
|Choose
|GOFOR
|Jazz pianist McCoy ___
|TYNER
|Artist’s base
|GESSO
|Coolers in coolers
|ADES
|Camera option, for short
|SLR
|Loafs around a deli?
|RYES
|"___ had it!"
|IVE
|The U.S. joined it in 1917: Abbr.
|WWI
|Quizzical utterances
|EHS
|Fun, for short
|REC
|Lecterns
|PODIA
|Some looping online animations
|GIFS
|No. 2’s
|VPS
|Canine supporters
|GUMS
|It’s all an act
|CHARADE
|Actor Epps
|OMAR
|"Abracadabra!"
|ALAKAZAM
|"The Lion King"
|HAKUNAMATATA
|Pool divider, or a further hint to 22-Across
|LANELINE
|Wine often served with dessert
|ASTI
|College department that might offer paid studies, informally
|PSYCH
|"Who, me?"
|MOI
|Majestic
|REGAL
|Get excited about crosswords, say, with "out"
|NERD
|Hockey feint
|DEKE
|Hallmark.com offerings
|ECARDS
|Bond, for one: Abbr.
|AGT
|Fig. on a master’s application
|GRESCORE
|Geometry test directive
|PROVE
|Maï¿½tre’s domain
|ECOLE
|Suffix with legal
|ESE
|"Jerry Maguire"
|SHOWMETHEMONEY
|Box a bit
|SPAR
|Hunter in the night sky
|ORION
|Feature of Chairman Mao’s cap
|REDSTAR
|Reaction to a bad joke
|BOO
|They’re often cross-bred with apricots
|PLUMS
|Smart-alecky
|WISE
|American pale ___
|ALE
|Bozo
|DOLT
|Get up
|ARISE
|Judge’s seat
|BANC
|Neural conductor
|AXON
|Carnival, say, or a further hint to 42-Across
|CRUISELINE
|Musical score marking, or a further hint to 101-Across
|LEDGERLINE
|Full house, for one
|HAND
|___ mater
|ALMA
|Ideas spreading virally
|MEMES
|Duel tool
|EPEE
|Blue Devils’ org.
|ACC
|Hephaestus’ forge is said to be under it
|ETNA
|Uninspired
|VAPID
|Satiated
|FED
|What I may turn into
|ROYALWE
|Coin at an arcade
|TOKEN
|"The Merry Drinker" painter
|HALS
|"The Force Awakens"
|CHEWIEWEREHOME
|Traffic-monitoring org.
|FAA
|Herb pronounced differently in the U.S. and U.K.
|BASIL
|Appears
|SEEMS
|Item with the words "Member Since"
|AMEXCARD
|White House extension?
|GOV
|George Takei’s role on the U.S.S. Enterprise, in brief
|LTSULU
|Small beam
|GRIN
|When Macduff slays Macbeth
|ACTV
|They’re first in the draft
|ONEAS
|"Sure"
|YUP
|Brunch offering
|CREPE
|Where Samson slew the Philistines
|LEHI
|F-150s or Thunderbirds, or a further hint to 76-Across
|FORDLINE
|"The Dark Knight"
|WHYSOSERIOUS
|Onlooker
|OBSERVER
|Ills
|WOES
|"Friday I’m in Love" band, 1992
|THECURE
|Caviars
|ROES
|Defib locales
|ERS
|"In that case …"
|IFSO
|Language in which the first four cardinal numbers are ane, twa, three and fower
|SCOTS