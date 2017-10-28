New York Times Crossword Answers October 29th 2017

admin New York Times

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times October 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Sci-fi weapons PHASERS
Symbol of strength OAKTREE
Stonehenge priests DRUIDS
McKellen who played Gandalf IAN
City south of Seminole, Okla. ADA
Singer with the 2012 #1 hit "Somebody That I Used to Know" GOTYE
Apple desktop IMAC
New Year’s Eve figure FATHERTIME
Mrs., abroad SRA
Ad ___ tax VALOREM
Daring thing to wear with polka dots PLAID
___ Gabriel Mountains SAN
Big gust GALE
Eponymous Israeli gun designer UZIGAL
Get by MANAGE
Refine SMELT
What metathesiophobia is the fear of CHANGE
Kind of penguin EMPEROR
Splat preceder KER
Out of whack ASKEW
Connoisseur MAVEN
Capital of Qatar DOHA
Some salmon COHOS
Get old SENESCE
$100 bills, in slang CSPOTS
Study PERUSE
Turn over CEDE
Yiddish cries OYS
Josï¿½, Bengie and Yadier ___, catcher brothers with five World Series rings among them MOLINA
Redundant-sounding engine parts ORINGS
Like the 1-to-7 balls SOLID
Prepared for takeoff TAXIED
Stag ALONE
Actress Russo RENE
Like trampolines BOUNCY
___ ballerina PRIMA
Got one’s feet wet? WADED
Harry’s wizarding foe DRACO
Never-before-seen ALLNEW
Candy heart message BEMINE
Suisse peaks ALPES
A fish … or to cook it, in a way CHAR
Have nutritious foods EATWELL
Pariahs LEPERS
Flinching, typically REFLEX
Play up MAKEMUCHOF
K-12 ELHI
What "w" is in Welsh, at times VOWEL
Window fixtures, for short ACS
Get ready to drive TEEUP
Most cozy HOMIEST
"Preach!" AMEN
Publishers ISSUERS
___ Productions, company behind TV’s "Dr. Phil" HARPO
Look onto the street, say FACEOUT
First family after the Garfields ARTHURS
Counsel ADVISE
Endangered ape BONOBO
Opposed (to) AVERSE
Multicolored CALICO
Choose GOFOR
Jazz pianist McCoy ___ TYNER
Artist’s base GESSO
Coolers in coolers ADES
Camera option, for short SLR
Loafs around a deli? RYES
"___ had it!" IVE
The U.S. joined it in 1917: Abbr. WWI
Quizzical utterances EHS
Fun, for short REC
Lecterns PODIA
Some looping online animations GIFS
No. 2’s VPS
Canine supporters GUMS
It’s all an act CHARADE
Actor Epps OMAR
"Abracadabra!" ALAKAZAM
"The Lion King" HAKUNAMATATA
Pool divider, or a further hint to 22-Across LANELINE
Wine often served with dessert ASTI
College department that might offer paid studies, informally PSYCH
"Who, me?" MOI
Majestic REGAL
Get excited about crosswords, say, with "out" NERD
Hockey feint DEKE
Hallmark.com offerings ECARDS
Bond, for one: Abbr. AGT
Fig. on a master’s application GRESCORE
Geometry test directive PROVE
Maï¿½tre’s domain ECOLE
Suffix with legal ESE
"Jerry Maguire" SHOWMETHEMONEY
Box a bit SPAR
Hunter in the night sky ORION
Feature of Chairman Mao’s cap REDSTAR
Reaction to a bad joke BOO
They’re often cross-bred with apricots PLUMS
Smart-alecky WISE
American pale ___ ALE
Bozo DOLT
Get up ARISE
Judge’s seat BANC
Neural conductor AXON
Carnival, say, or a further hint to 42-Across CRUISELINE
Musical score marking, or a further hint to 101-Across LEDGERLINE
Full house, for one HAND
___ mater ALMA
Ideas spreading virally MEMES
Duel tool EPEE
Blue Devils’ org. ACC
Hephaestus’ forge is said to be under it ETNA
Uninspired VAPID
Satiated FED
What I may turn into ROYALWE
Coin at an arcade TOKEN
"The Merry Drinker" painter HALS
"The Force Awakens" CHEWIEWEREHOME
Traffic-monitoring org. FAA
Herb pronounced differently in the U.S. and U.K. BASIL
Appears SEEMS
Item with the words "Member Since" AMEXCARD
White House extension? GOV
George Takei’s role on the U.S.S. Enterprise, in brief LTSULU
Small beam GRIN
When Macduff slays Macbeth ACTV
They’re first in the draft ONEAS
"Sure" YUP
Brunch offering CREPE
Where Samson slew the Philistines LEHI
F-150s or Thunderbirds, or a further hint to 76-Across FORDLINE
"The Dark Knight" WHYSOSERIOUS
Onlooker OBSERVER
Ills WOES
"Friday I’m in Love" band, 1992 THECURE
Caviars ROES
Defib locales ERS
"In that case …" IFSO
Language in which the first four cardinal numbers are ane, twa, three and fower SCOTS