New York Times Crossword Answers October 31st 2017

Clue
Solution
Kind of syrup MAPLE
Easter’s month, usually APRIL
Runs amok RIOTS
French bean? TETE
Freezer buildup ICE
Lipton rival NESTEA
"Remember the ___!" ALAMO
Many Napa establishments WINERIES
Give permission to LET
Body of water bordering Seattle PUGETSOUND
Company that made Pong ATARI
"Midnight Cowboy" role RATSO
Charlie of "Two and a Half Men" SHEEN
Only U.S. president also to serve as chief justice TAFT
Cooking spray brand PAM
Singer McEntire REBA
Painter Chagall MARC
Sack seeker PASSRUSHER
Bowler or boater HAT
Type ILK
Self-titled #1 pop album of 2001 JLO
Cleaned the dishes? ATE
NPR host Shapiro ARI
Channel with an annual month-long Oscar celebration TCM
"That’s all ___ wrote" SHE
"That’s cool with me!" IDIG
Plummet NOSEDIVE
Actor Lukas of "Witness" HAAS
Three-layer sandwich, for short BLT
Person whose name might start with Mc- SCOT
Post production? CEREAL
"Hedda Gabler" playwright IBSEN
Static, e.g. NOISE
Something taken on faith DOGMA
Memos NOTES
Edible part of a fruit FLESH
Concur AGREE
Wild party, in slang RAGER
Newspaper piece that always starts at the end? OBIT
Course of action WAY
Madame ___ of 1960s Vietnam NHU
With 65-Across, author of the "Ninety-Five Theses," posted on 10/31/1517 MARTIN
Leatherworker’s tool AWL
Numbers on a golf course PARS
Each APIECE
Tell a tall tale LIE
Home of Zion National Park UTAH
With 24-Across, movement resulting from the "Ninety-Five Theses" PROTESTANT
Flight board info GATE
Lo-fat LITE
Not wild TAME
Intrinsically PERSE
Ernie of the World Golf Hall of Fame ELS
See 17-Across REFORMATION
Contents of a bog PEAT
Pet food brand IAMS
Muslim woman’s head covering HIJAB
___ Lingus AER
Breakfast bar bits OATS
Building where the "Ninety-Five Theses" were posted ALLSAINTSCHURCH
Boxing stats TKOS
Bambi’s mother, for one DOE
Genre for the "Pokï¿½mon" series ANIME
What sac flies produce RBIS
Whole bunch SCAD
Practice condemned in the "Ninety-Five Theses" INDULGENCES
Distant FAR
Give a leg up BOOST
Part of the 36-Across where the "Ninety-Five Theses" were posted DOOR
___ Korbut, 1970s Olympic gymnastics star OLGA
[Ugh, here we go again] SIGH
City where the "Ninety-Five Theses" were written WITTENBERG
J. D. Salinger title character ESME
"___ Maria" (hymn) AVE
"It’s all clear to me now!" AHISEE
Not distant NEAR
"With pleasure!" YES
See 1-Across LUTHER
