New York Times Crossword Answers October 8th 2017

|Things the police may keep on suspects
|TABS
|Narrow cut
|SLIT
|[legally covering our butts here]
|ALLEGEDLY
|Clickable item
|ICON
|Boom ___
|MIC
|Remit in advance
|PREPAY
|Digital greeting
|ECARD
|"Stay in your ___!"
|LANE
|Approximately
|ATAGUESS
|Untroubled
|SERENE
|Divine bovine?
|SACREDCOW
|Timeline sections
|ERAS
|Wee bit
|TAD
|Destined for greatness
|GOINGPLACES
|Opening in cosmetology?
|PORE
|Molt
|SHED
|Woodard with four Emmys
|ALFRE
|Covalent bonds of a carbon atom, e.g.
|TETRAD
|Things sailors spin
|YARNS
|Late afternoon hour
|FOURPM
|Some economic figs.
|GDPS
|Tournament bridge players, typically
|PAIRS
|Stick-to-it-iveness
|GRIT
|Santa ___, Calif.
|ROSA
|Speak out against
|DECRY
|City by the Bay, informally
|SANFRAN
|"Why, you little …"
|SONOFA
|Several quarter turns?
|COINTOSS
|Jay with jokes
|LENO
|Starting squad
|ATEAM
|Speak up, and then some
|YELL
|___ Brand, two-time N.B.A. All-Star
|ELTON
|Boo-boo
|OWIE
|Good trait in a housemate
|TIDINESS
|"Jeez, wasn’t expecting that!"
|OHWOW
|For rent
|TOLET
|Test for fit
|TRYON
|Song with the lyric "A loko e hana nei"
|ALOHAOE
|Things equestrians have on hand?
|REINS
|___ dish
|PETRI
|What 14-Across will do if you miss a turn
|RECALCULATE
|Fruit salad ingredients
|MELONS
|"___ bon"
|CEST
|Pup grown up
|SEAL
|Uptown
|TONY
|"___, won’t you blow your horn?" (old lyric)
|DINAH
|Cold summer treat
|FREEZEPOP
|Puerto Rican city that shares its name with an explorer
|PONCE
|System of roots?
|ETYMOLOGY
|Part of a so-called "grand tour"
|ROME
|Trade barbs or blows
|SPAR
|Like some saws and bobsleds
|TWOMAN
|Supplication
|ENTREATY
|"What did Delaware?" "I don’t know, but ___" (classic joke)
|ALASKA
|University in North Carolina
|ELON
|"Feel me?"
|YADIG
|"___ fugit"
|TEMPUS
|Gooey chocolate treat
|MUDPIE
|Public transit system
|METRO
|Be economical with
|REUSE
|Lead-in to -centric
|AFRO
|Stepped
|TROD
|Italian dear
|CARO
|Victim of a revolution
|TSAR
|What the upright yoga pose vrikshasana simulates
|TREE
|It’s worth a little more than a dollar
|EURO
|Violently send out
|SPEW
|Stridex target, informally
|ZIT
|Mag personnel
|EDS
|Agcy. for Kennedy and Reagan
|TSA
|Push
|IMPEL
|Positive quality
|ASSET
|Provider of directions, for short
|GPS
|Penne ___ vodka
|ALLA
|Around
|CIRCA
|Claw
|TEARAT
|"Intriguing!"
|OOH
|Aquaman’s favorite singer?
|BILLYOCEAN
|The Human Torch’s favorite band?
|ARCADEFIRE
|___ Edberg, two-time U.S. Open tennis champion
|STEFAN
|With child, informally
|PREGGERS
|Nicely muscled
|TONED
|Canine warning
|GRR
|Feminine hygiene product
|PAD
|Seashore feature
|DUNE
|Oriental, e.g.
|RUG
|The Hulk’s favorite band?
|GREENDAY
|Does 110, say
|SPEEDS
|Sculptor/collagist Jean
|ARP
|Staff
|ROD
|Number between cinque and sette
|SEI
|Mama ___ Elliot
|CASS
|Iceman’s favorite band?
|COLDPLAY
|Bermuda, e.g.
|ISLE
|Sweetly sing
|CROON
|14-pound unit
|STONE
|Australian friend
|MATE
|The Flash’s favorite singer?
|TAYLORSWIFT
|Adamant refusal
|IWONT
|Animator’s frame
|CEL
|"Your" of yore
|THY
|Bit of progress
|INROAD
|"Seriously?"
|FORREAL
|Front of a vessel
|PROW
|Magneto’s favorite band?
|METALLICA
|Quaint agreement
|YESM
|Comment advising you to set your sights a little lower?
|SEENOTE
|Low tie
|ONEONE
|Response to "You have something on your face," maybe
|DOI
|List-ending abbr.
|ETC
|Gobbles (down)
|WOLFS
|Spider-Man’s favorite band?
|THESPINNERS
|Smell ___ (sense something fishy)
|ARAT
|Like Hï¿½gar the Horrible
|NORSE
|___ Martin
|ASTON
|"Enough already!"
|STOP
|Batman’s favorite rapper?
|LILWAYNE
|Revivalists, for short
|NEOS
|Not only that but also
|NAY
|Singer Sumac
|YMA
|The Avalanche, on sports tickers
|COL
|Make do with a lesser option
|SETTLE
|Thor’s favorite rapper?
|MCHAMMER
|Actress Thurman
|UMA
|32ï¿½ Fahrenheit, in Celsius
|ZERO
|Parisian street
|RUE
|___ volente (God willing)
|DEO
|Old-fashioned provider of directions
|ATLAS
|Completely set
|CEMENTED
|Sir and madam
|TITLES
|Electro’s favorite singer?
|FRANKZAPPA
|What the musical artists in this puzzle would form if they all performed together?
|SUPERGROUP
|Decompose
|ROT
|Let breathe, as stinky shoes
|AIROUT
|Tangent line?
|ASIDE
|Princess Fiona, after sunset
|OGRE
|One begins "Thou still unravish’d bride of quietness"
|ODE
|___-turvy
|TOPSY
|Chocolate cup inventor H. B. ___
|REESE
|Pained cry
|YOW