New York Times Crossword Answers October 9th 2017

Clue
Solution
Electronic money transfer WIRE
"The Time Machine" people ELOI
Edifice: Abbr. BLDG
Informal talks CHATS
Gridiron gains YARDS
Bay ___ (San Francisco, Oakland, etc.) AREA
When repeated, Frank Sinatra title city NEWYORK
Holy Jewish scroll TORAH
Wowed INAWE
Classic game with black-and-white discs REVERSI
Female friend for Franï¿½ois AMIE
Cold and damp, as a dungeon DANK
Main lang. of the Commonwealth countries ENG
Nautical map CHART
Believer in a strong federal government STATIST
Message on a cake in "Alice in Wonderland" EATME
Fancy tie ASCOT
Pulitzer-winning Toni Morrison novel BELOVED
Google ___ Viewer (tool for charting word frequency over time) NGRAM
Ship-to-ship communications? AHOYS
Classic Pontiacs GTOS
Flip (through) LEAF
Angkor ___ (Cambodian site) WAT
Biblical verb suffix ETH
The Beavers of the Pac-12, for short OSU
The "N" of NCO NON
Carpenter’s tool that’s faster than a hammer NAILGUN
Very distant FARAWAY
Homer Simpson’s favorite beers DUFFS
Prefix with science NEURO
Crawling on hands and ___ KNEES
Church instrument ORGAN
Supplies with meals FEEDS
Jacket COAT
Upfront bet ANTE
Give stars to RATE
Little injury, in baby talk OWIE
Antipest spray RAID
Some hospital pics MRIS
Things with ï¿½ symbols: Abbr. TMS
Civil rights pioneer Du Bois WEB
Shade of blue CYAN
Rant TIRADE
Chicago’s home: Abbr. ILL
Racer with the tortoise HARE
Like a show with a single performer ONEMAN
Only major-league player to enter the 3,000-hit club in the 1980s RODCAREW
Ranting RAVING
1965 Beatles hit that starts "Ooh, I need your love, babe" EIGHTDAYSAWEEK
Donkey ASS
Final bubble on a questionnaire, maybe OTHER
Something a barber has to work around EAR
Maidenform product BRA
Catch, as on a thorn SNAG
HBO show hosted by John Oliver LASTWEEKTONIGHT
And so on: Abbr. ETC
Home for the Hawks and Braves: Abbr. ATL
Equal: Prefix ISO
Pal of Pooh ROO
1974 John Updike novel AMONTHOFSUNDAYS
Greek cheese FETA
Winery container VAT
Verbal stumbles UMS
Tattoo artist INKER
Bug spray brand OFF
The change from Julian to Gregorian … or what would be needed to make 20-, 31- and 40-Across possible? CALENDARREFORM
A snake has a forked one TONGUE
Engages in military conflict WAGESWAR
Acting grown-up MATURE
Barely ATAD
Three on a grandfather clock III
Dictation experts STENOS
Hankerings YENS
Newspaper staffers, for short EDS
