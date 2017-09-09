New York Times Crossword Answers September 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Big party BASH
Photorealist painter Richard ESTES
Order to a pool hustler to suck up some broth? SHARKSIPHONSOUP
"So vast is ___, so narrow human wit": Alexander Pope ART
Do not FAILTO
Run the show EMCEE
Rapper with the music streaming service Tidal JAYZ
Take out, as wine bottles UNCASE
"Haha" LOL
Due east on an old clock dial III
Common female middle name ANN
Smoking or ___ NON
Black church inits. AME
Pollen source SPORESAC
TBS late-night show CONAN
Room with a slanted roof ATTIC
All systems go READY
Cry to kick off the weekend TGIF
"Down goes Frazier!" sportscaster COSELL
Relating to the abdominal cavity CELIAC
Surg. locales ORS
Nonstandard verb from Popeye YAM
Pastoral poet IDYLIST
"___ & Stitch" LILO
Common opening bid in bridge ONENO
Argument QUARREL
Fruit with greenish-yellow rinds UGLIS
TV’s "Tales From the ___" CRYPT
Suddenly start, as in fright SHYAWAY
Strands, as a base runner LEAVESON
German lament ACH
Workplaces with a need for speed METHLABS
Government group on offspring? SCIONCOMMISSION
Felon, to a cop PERP
Drink holders COASTERS
Greyhound stop: Abbr. STA
Plotting (with) INLEAGUE
Alicia of "Urban Legend," 1998 WITT
Ex-isle of exile ELBA
Denies NAYSAYS
Play alone SOLO
Jerry Lewis, notably HAM
"Oh, fudge" CRUD
Snare drum sound RATATAT
Rebel in "Henry IV, Part 1" HOTSPUR
Jai ___ ALAI
Green-lit OKD
Green NAIVE
Tornado warning SIREN
Raised, as a flag RANUP
Laissez-faire LAX
Pre-practice tests? BAREXAMS
Lush’s favorite radio station? WINO
Drowse NODOFF
Santa makes millions of them every Christmas VISITS
French month MAI
Ingredient in an Aunt Agatha RUM
Blinking light STROBE
Attacks GOESAT
Cast about STREW
Chemistry Nobelist Joliot-Curie IRENE
Understudy’s study LINES
Ticket PASS
Ignorance, so they say BLISS
Nerve-racking TENSE
Think tank, e.g.: Abbr. INST
"Heavens!" EGAD
It may be pulled after a wrong turn UIE
Old law LEX
Do something ACT
Heat IRE
Heater GUN
H.R. offering for employees HMO
"Watch yourself out there" BESAFE
Comic Sweeney JULIA
___ All-Star Race (annual event since 1985) NASCAR
Getaway for meditation ASHRAM
Rub oil on ANOINT
Fruit dessert COMPOTE
Spin class activity? STATICCYCLING
City with one of the SUNY schools ONEONTA
That craft HER
TV host Gibbons LEEZA
What Siri runs on IOS
SC Johnson product with a lightning bolt in its logo RAID
Wireless data and messaging company SKYTEL
Number of appearances in a grain holder? SILOFREQUENCY
___ Tomï¿½ (African capital) SAO
Stuck at a ski lodge, say ICEDIN
Wallops SLUGS
Like long chances SLIM
River near the start of an alphabetical list AAR
Primordial universe matter YLEM
What people sing when they don’t know the words LALAS
Au courant, once HEP
Storms that don’t offend? PCCYCLONES
Actress Christina RICCI
God, in Judaism YAHWEH
Staple of Hawaiian cuisine POI
Mammals with webbed feet OTTERS
Business with a guestbook INN
French 101 verb AVOIR
Appropriate rhyme for "cache" STASH
Robust HALE
RC, for one COLA
Left college athletics, maybe WENTPRO
Lesley of CBS News STAHL
Nonsense BLARNEY
Second hand: Abbr. ASST
Loads ALOT
2016 Disney hit MOANA
George who founded Industrial Light & Magic LUCAS
"___-hoo!" YOO
Position on a steamship STOKER
Schedule inits. TBA
Europe’s largest lake LADOGA
Region of ancient Egypt NUBIA
Makes a quick map of an Egyptian peninsula? DRAWSSINAI
Very, in Veracruz MUY
Sequel to a sequel to a sequel to a sequel PARTV
Action at a bris SNIP
Popular website that explains the news VOX
Lille women: Abbr. MMES
Not debut REAIR
Mint UNUSED
War su ___ (boneless chicken dish) GAI
Opening performers that are all mimes? SILENTSUPPORT
Orchestra tuner OBOIST
Brand with a rabbit symbol TRIX
"___ little confused" IMA
It has a lock, stock and barrel RIFLE
Take in SEE
Citroï¿½n competitor RENAULT
Rod-and-reel event in old Vietnam? SAIGONFISHING
North and South Korea, e.g. ENEMIES
Nurse’s outfit SCRUBS
Indian appetizer SAMOSA
Prince Edward’s earldom WESSEX
Belief TENET
High as a kite STONED