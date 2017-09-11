New York Times Crossword Answers September 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘!!!!,’ in a text OMG
‘Calvin and Hobbes’ conveyance SLED
‘Fighting’ N.C.A.A. team ILLINI
‘Holy cow!’ EGAD
‘I don’t wanna be ___ guy, but …’ THAT
‘Not guilty,’ e.g PLEA
‘When they go ___, we go high’ LOW
‘___ and Circumstance’ POMP
1980 Winter Olympics host LAKEPLACID
4.0, in school PERFECTGPA
A pair TWO
Actor Alan ALDA
Animal whose name is a synonym of ‘parrot’ APE
Annual Austin festival, for short SXSW
Arctic bird AUK
At 0% battery DEAD
At 50%, to a pessimist HALFEMPTY
Brillo alternative SOSPAD
Business fair EXPO
California-based gas company ARCO
Christmas season YULE
College teacher, informally PROF
Contents of el océano AGUA
Counterparts of dots, in Morse code DASHES
Dad PAPA
Deep bow SALAAM
Divorced SPLIT
Dominique ___, 1996 Olympic gymnastics gold medalist DAWES
Fashionable CHIC
Fruit in a fruit basket PEAR
Getting little rainfall ARID
Group of experts PANEL
Hairstyling substance POMADE
Happy accident FLUKE
Have debts OWE
Hawaiian island OAHU
Hayseed HICK
Hideout DEN
Hideout LAIR
Ice pad? IGLOO
Intelligent SMART
Issa who stars on HBO’s ‘Insecure’ RAE
Kind of diet regimen based on nonmodern eating habits PALEO
Kuala Lumpur’s locale MALAYPENINSULA
Mistake, cutely OOPSIE
Mrs. George W. Bush LAURA
Musk of Tesla ELON
N.B.A. star Nowitzki DIRK
Nike rival ADIDAS
Not worth discussing MOOT
October birthstone OPAL
Odor SMELL
Pb, to chemists LEAD
Person wearing a trench coat and sunglasses, stereotypically SPY
Pitchfork-shaped letter PSI
Postal delivery MAIL
Rest atop LIEON
See 53-Down LAND
Served dinner FED
Setting for much of ‘Moana’ SEA
Shoulder garment SHAWL
Sporting a natural AFROED
T. J. ___ (department store chain) MAXX
The drug acid, by another name LSD
Titular California district in a Steinbeck novel TORTILLAFLAT
Treat really nicely PAMPER
University in northeast Ohio KENTSTATE
Vinyl albums, for short LPS
Washington city with a repetitive name WALLAWALLA
Wild FERAL
With 58-Down, head-in-the-clouds place … or a hint to each answer that has four circles LALA
Writer Welty EUDORA
[Alas] SIGH
___ McNally (mapmaker) RAND
___ of Wight ISLE
