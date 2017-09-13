New York Times Crossword Answers September 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Otis’s feline pal MILO
Portly plus OBESE
Drink with a Wild Cherry variety PEPSI
"The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas" author STEIN
Golden ratio symbol PHI
Unconscious OUT
It provides more loft than a 9-iron WEDGE
Name in "A Christmas Carol" EBENEZER
French vineyard CRU
The Cha Cha Slide, for one LINEDANCE
"Skyfall" singer, 2012 ADELE
Robert Byrd served nearly nine of these in the Senate TERMS
Prefix with final or formal SEMI
Pro shop purchases TEES
TV’s "___ the Virgin" JANE
McDonald’s founder Ray KROC
State flower of New Hampshire LILAC
Paper purchase REAM
Good-news-to-bad-news transition BUT
Genetic stuff RNA
"OMG, my parents are gonna ground me forever!" IAMSODEAD
Volkswagen competitor OPEL
End of a freshman’s new email address EDU
Assail SETAT
XXX divided by X III
Listen here! EAR
Fizzy citrus beverage ORANGINA
___ warfare GERM
Poet Whitman WALT
Encourage PUSH
___-totsy HOTSY
Zubin formerly of the New York Philharmonic MEHTA
Shares of profits CUTS
Very, in slang HELLA
Avoid, as work SHIRK
Ancient region where the style of an architectural column originated IONIA
Justice who joined the bench in 2010 KAGAN
Aspiring D.A.’s exam LSAT
Hat, informally LID
Time it takes for paint to dry, seemingly EON
X TEN
Hairdressers’ challenges MOPS
On-screen word in a "Batman" episode POW
Brilliance ECLAT
Cynical rejoinder IBET
Shades HUES
Figurine on many a wedding cake BRIDE
*Breakfast, in Burgundy LEPETITDEJEUNER
Davis of "Jungle Fever" OSSIE
Fed GMAN
One throwing shade? ELM
*With 52-Across, 1787 Mozart composition EINEKLEINE
___ Plaines, Ill. DES
Title for Gandhi SRI
Book after II Chronicles EZRA
Vivacity BRIO
Corrida cheers OLES
Start of a selecting rhyme EENIE
*Repeated lyric in "La Bamba" UNAPOCADEGRACIA
Less feral TAMER
Like cat videos, typically CUTE
Golda of Israel MEIR
Side dish at a barbecue SLAW
Dada pioneer ARP
Affordable Care Act option, briefly HMO
See 23-Across NACHTMUSIK
21,728-pg. work that is constantly updated OED
Sticker component GLUE
Boating hazard SHOAL
They’re what really count, so it’s said … or a hint to the multilingual answers to the starred clues THELITTLETHINGS
Wine may leave one STAIN
Blackthorn fruit SLOE
Org. certifying albums as gold or platinum RIAA
When said three times, blah blah blah YADDA
Massachusetts’ Cape ___ ANN
Philosopher Immanuel KANT
