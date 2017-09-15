New York Times Crossword Answers September 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"It’s on me" IMBUYING
The world’s tallest mountain, base to peak MAUNAKEA
Who said "Without promotion, something terrible happens … nothing!" PTBARNUM
Dragon roll ingredient EEL
Latin word in a footnote IDEM
Look-alike DEADRINGER
It may be spoiled ENDING
Bygone Chevy model NOVA
Pitch setter CLEF
Dirty cop? HARRY
Paragraph analogue STANZA
Saul Bellow novel HERZOG
"Psst!" HEYYOU
Retail giant since 1886 SEARS
Making EARNING
Brother’s title DOM
Basic beverage, in baby talk WAWA
Nutso HALFCRAZED
Posh hotel, familiarly THERITZ
Bygone Chevy model AVEO
Precedent setter TESTCASE
Underwater IMMERSED
One way of seeing EYETOEYE
Peter Fonda’s role in "Easy Rider" WYATT
Some college Greeks NUS
Expressionless GLASSY
Widen DILATE
Never-before-seen ALLNEW
Beseech ADJURE
Refuse CHAFF
Org. fighting anti-Muslim discrimination ACLU
Tube alternative TRAM
Video game sounds ZAPS
With 38-Across, pasta shape BOW
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame designer IMPEI
"Philomena" co-star, 2013 DENCH
Sound from a silencer SHH
Beat, in a way MATED
First name in aviation ENOLA
What’s big in Texas? TEE
Canadian crooner Michael BUBLE
Foe ADVERSARY
"Por ___ Cabeza" (tango song) UNA
Atmosphere around a celebrity trial, say MEDIAFRENZY
Prison area YARD
Royal son of the comics ARN
Tributary of the Mississippi YAZOO
"Seriously!" IKNOWRIGHT
Alfredo sauce brand RAGU
Computer science pioneer John von ___ NEUMANN
Cries of enlightenment AHAS
School of whales GAM
Snap, with "out" WIG
Tolstoy’s first name, in Russia LEV
See 60-Down TIE
Go down WANE
Reggie, to Archie, in Archie Comics FRENEMY
Greeting in Victoria GDAY
"Well, I declare!" GRACIOUSME
Bridesmaid dress shade LILAC
Richard Gere title role DRT
Leave in STET
1979 film whose name comes from a "Chicago" song ALLTHATJAZZ
___-Magnon CRO
University of California campus site SANTACRUZ
Put to shame ABASE
Business card abbr. STE
Widen, as jeans legs FLARE
Parker ___, so-called "Queen of the Indies" POSEY
Fine-grained wood YEW
Was really angry FUMED
Celsius, for one SWEDE
