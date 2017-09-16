New York Times Crossword Answers September 17th 2017

admin New York Times

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Grain containers SILOS
Theatricalize EMOTE
National ___ Day (last Friday in April) ARBOR
Football formation WISHBONE
007, for one: Abbr. AGT
___ monkey RHESUS
Cocky walk STRUT
Copyright concern FAIRUSE
Symbol for a break EMDASH
___, amas, amat AMO
Taquito wrap TORTILLA
What may grow with interest DEBT
Barley wine, e.g. ALE
Burton of "Reading Rainbow" LEVAR
"Totally understood" IGETIT
Blessed ANOINTED
Frequent director of De Niro SCORSESE
Pigment in red blood cells HEME
"Star Wars" droid ARTOO
Letters on N.Y.C. trains MTA
Together INTACT
Swiss folk hero with a crossbow TELL
Dig for answers PROBE
After-dinner drink PORT
Speed skater Karin who won eight Olympic medals ENKE
Scratch MAR
Celestial object that emits radio waves PULSAR
Drawn INATIE
Poisonous snakes ADDERS
Anthropomorphic hedgehog of gamedom SONIC
"Don’t mind ___!" IFIDO
Elbow-benders SOTS
___-pah-pah OOM
Pair BRACE
"Excuse me" AHEM
Kidney-related RENAL
Dark time, in poesy EEN
Wrap-up RECAP
1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13 …, e.g.: Abbr. SEQ
Less mendacious TRUER
Like the Dalai Lama EXILED
One of the Borgias CESARE
Evolves ADAPTS
The Philippines’ ___ Sea SULU
Author Rankin IAN
1428 ___ (horror film address): Abbr. ELMST
The N.B.A.’s Curry, informally STEPH
Singer James ETTA
Baja bear OSO
Vermin PESTS
Straight: Prefix ORTH
Signer of many a permission form PARENT
Congress, with "the" HILL
___ wolf CRY
Not level ONASLOPE
Old outdoor dance sights MAYPOLES
Place to try patatas bravas TAPASBAR
Actress Lena OLIN
"Relax!" LOOSENUP
Trusts and ___ (law school class) ESTATES
Authority MAVEN
Gertrude who swam the English Channel in 1926 EDERLE
Brand of note? POSTIT
Teen driver’s acquisition PERMIT
The New Yorker piece ESSAY
Western tribe UTE
"Turn! Turn! Turn!" band, with "the" BYRDS
One-named philosopher PLATO
Paul ___, Microsoft co-founder ALLEN
En ___ (as a group) MASSE
Boast CROW
Bullfight chorus OLES
Homophone for the atomic number of oxygen ATE
Altar constellation ARA
St. Pierre, par exemple ILE
Naval engagements SEAWARS
Setting a world record, e.g. FEAT
"The Hallucinogenic Toreador" artist DALI
Evidence in an arson investigation ASH
"No point arguing with me!" IMRIGHT
Some rounds AMMO
"The only beauty that never fades," per Audrey Hepburn ELEGANCE
Fancy French shellfish dish LOBSTERMIDOR
Beer parlor BEVEROOM
"Then again …," in a tweet OTOH
Collection of Hindu aphorisms SUTRA
Palindromic bird TIT
It’s got you covered ATTIRE
Tennis’s Novak Djokovic, by birth SERB
Rex Tillerson’s alma mater, for short UTAUSTIN
Proteins responsible for mad cow disease PRIONS
Special ___ OPS
It’s got you covered SHELTER
Carved emblem TOTEM
Keys for Keys? PIANO
German pronoun SIE
South American plains LLANOS
Tikkanen who won five Stanley Cups ESA
All together, as a family UNDEROOF
Classroom item BLACKBOARDER
Schoolboy LAD
More chichi TONIER
Get a bite? TEETHE
Team finale? STER
Hot spot, both literally and figuratively MIDEAST
Roman philosopher who wrote "All cruelty springs from weakness" SENECA
Buenos ___ AIRES
Central Park’s SummerStage, e.g. CONCERIES
At the limit, with "out" MAXED
Save from disaster RESCUE
The same as EQUALTO
"Homer and ___ Exchange Cross Words" (2008 episode of "The Simpsons") LISA
Music genre for Weezer or the Shins ALTPOP
Catch like Spider-Man ENMESH
Child’s seat, maybe LAP
Tech overseer COMPUTERATOR
Reason to stop reading SPOILERT
Stranded cellular stuff RNA
___ plane ASTRAL
Addis Ababa’s country: Abbr. ETH
Claim deposits LODES
"I rock!" YAYME
Backup group for Gladys Knight THEPIPS
Mahmoud Abbas’s grp. PLO
Quarter deck? SPADES
Tiny conductor of heat or electricity NANOTUBE
Email best not replied to SPAM
Mulled wine ingredient CLOVES
Extra periods at TD Garden OTS
Mythical beast with goatlike features SATYR
Jazzy Fitzgerald ELLA
Premise of the film "Freaky Friday" ROLERSAL
Some positives and negatives BATTERMINALS
Welcoming diners at midnight, say OPENLATE
Singer India.___ ARIE
Adds water to DILUTES
Director Anderson WES
Surveys EYES
"Darn it!" RATS
A good place to start STEPONE