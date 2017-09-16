New York Times Crossword Answers September 17th 2017

|Grain containers
|SILOS
|Theatricalize
|EMOTE
|National ___ Day (last Friday in April)
|ARBOR
|Football formation
|WISHBONE
|007, for one: Abbr.
|AGT
|___ monkey
|RHESUS
|Cocky walk
|STRUT
|Copyright concern
|FAIRUSE
|Symbol for a break
|EMDASH
|___, amas, amat
|AMO
|Taquito wrap
|TORTILLA
|What may grow with interest
|DEBT
|Barley wine, e.g.
|ALE
|Burton of "Reading Rainbow"
|LEVAR
|"Totally understood"
|IGETIT
|Blessed
|ANOINTED
|Frequent director of De Niro
|SCORSESE
|Pigment in red blood cells
|HEME
|"Star Wars" droid
|ARTOO
|Letters on N.Y.C. trains
|MTA
|Together
|INTACT
|Swiss folk hero with a crossbow
|TELL
|Dig for answers
|PROBE
|After-dinner drink
|PORT
|Speed skater Karin who won eight Olympic medals
|ENKE
|Scratch
|MAR
|Celestial object that emits radio waves
|PULSAR
|Drawn
|INATIE
|Poisonous snakes
|ADDERS
|Anthropomorphic hedgehog of gamedom
|SONIC
|"Don’t mind ___!"
|IFIDO
|Elbow-benders
|SOTS
|___-pah-pah
|OOM
|Pair
|BRACE
|"Excuse me"
|AHEM
|Kidney-related
|RENAL
|Dark time, in poesy
|EEN
|Wrap-up
|RECAP
|1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13 …, e.g.: Abbr.
|SEQ
|Less mendacious
|TRUER
|Like the Dalai Lama
|EXILED
|One of the Borgias
|CESARE
|Evolves
|ADAPTS
|The Philippines’ ___ Sea
|SULU
|Author Rankin
|IAN
|1428 ___ (horror film address): Abbr.
|ELMST
|The N.B.A.’s Curry, informally
|STEPH
|Singer James
|ETTA
|Baja bear
|OSO
|Vermin
|PESTS
|Straight: Prefix
|ORTH
|Signer of many a permission form
|PARENT
|Congress, with "the"
|HILL
|___ wolf
|CRY
|Not level
|ONASLOPE
|Old outdoor dance sights
|MAYPOLES
|Place to try patatas bravas
|TAPASBAR
|Actress Lena
|OLIN
|"Relax!"
|LOOSENUP
|Trusts and ___ (law school class)
|ESTATES
|Authority
|MAVEN
|Gertrude who swam the English Channel in 1926
|EDERLE
|Brand of note?
|POSTIT
|Teen driver’s acquisition
|PERMIT
|The New Yorker piece
|ESSAY
|Western tribe
|UTE
|"Turn! Turn! Turn!" band, with "the"
|BYRDS
|One-named philosopher
|PLATO
|Paul ___, Microsoft co-founder
|ALLEN
|En ___ (as a group)
|MASSE
|Boast
|CROW
|Bullfight chorus
|OLES
|Homophone for the atomic number of oxygen
|ATE
|Altar constellation
|ARA
|St. Pierre, par exemple
|ILE
|Naval engagements
|SEAWARS
|Setting a world record, e.g.
|FEAT
|"The Hallucinogenic Toreador" artist
|DALI
|Evidence in an arson investigation
|ASH
|"No point arguing with me!"
|IMRIGHT
|Some rounds
|AMMO
|"The only beauty that never fades," per Audrey Hepburn
|ELEGANCE
|Fancy French shellfish dish
|LOBSTERMIDOR
|Beer parlor
|BEVEROOM
|"Then again …," in a tweet
|OTOH
|Collection of Hindu aphorisms
|SUTRA
|Palindromic bird
|TIT
|It’s got you covered
|ATTIRE
|Tennis’s Novak Djokovic, by birth
|SERB
|Rex Tillerson’s alma mater, for short
|UTAUSTIN
|Proteins responsible for mad cow disease
|PRIONS
|Special ___
|OPS
|It’s got you covered
|SHELTER
|Carved emblem
|TOTEM
|Keys for Keys?
|PIANO
|German pronoun
|SIE
|South American plains
|LLANOS
|Tikkanen who won five Stanley Cups
|ESA
|All together, as a family
|UNDEROOF
|Classroom item
|BLACKBOARDER
|Schoolboy
|LAD
|More chichi
|TONIER
|Get a bite?
|TEETHE
|Team finale?
|STER
|Hot spot, both literally and figuratively
|MIDEAST
|Roman philosopher who wrote "All cruelty springs from weakness"
|SENECA
|Buenos ___
|AIRES
|Central Park’s SummerStage, e.g.
|CONCERIES
|At the limit, with "out"
|MAXED
|Save from disaster
|RESCUE
|The same as
|EQUALTO
|"Homer and ___ Exchange Cross Words" (2008 episode of "The Simpsons")
|LISA
|Music genre for Weezer or the Shins
|ALTPOP
|Catch like Spider-Man
|ENMESH
|Child’s seat, maybe
|LAP
|Tech overseer
|COMPUTERATOR
|Reason to stop reading
|SPOILERT
|Stranded cellular stuff
|RNA
|___ plane
|ASTRAL
|Addis Ababa’s country: Abbr.
|ETH
|Claim deposits
|LODES
|"I rock!"
|YAYME
|Backup group for Gladys Knight
|THEPIPS
|Mahmoud Abbas’s grp.
|PLO
|Quarter deck?
|SPADES
|Tiny conductor of heat or electricity
|NANOTUBE
|Email best not replied to
|SPAM
|Mulled wine ingredient
|CLOVES
|Extra periods at TD Garden
|OTS
|Mythical beast with goatlike features
|SATYR
|Jazzy Fitzgerald
|ELLA
|Premise of the film "Freaky Friday"
|ROLERSAL
|Some positives and negatives
|BATTERMINALS
|Welcoming diners at midnight, say
|OPENLATE
|Singer India.___
|ARIE
|Adds water to
|DILUTES
|Director Anderson
|WES
|Surveys
|EYES
|"Darn it!"
|RATS
|A good place to start
|STEPONE