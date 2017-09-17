New York Times Crossword Answers September 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Snow clearers PLOWS
Start or end of the Greek spelling of "Athena" ALPHA
Place between a house and a backyard PATIO
Give off, as rays EMIT
Entered quickly RACEDIN
Place of gladiatorial battle ARENA
Lima’s land PERU
Three-hour-plus movie, maybe EPIC
Holder of an eye or a light bulb SOCKET
Heavens, poetically ETHER
Ex of Marla and Ivana, informally THEDONALD
Dairy animal COW
Attila, for one HUN
Prepare to be knighted KNEEL
One of the seven deadly sins LUST
Graceful bearing POISE
Threw some chips in the pot ANTED
Item under a suit jacket VEST
Company that bought Kinko’s FEDEX
Picked out of a lineup, informally IDED
Grind, as the teeth GNASH
Florida senator Marco RUBIO
Snack for an athlete ENERGYBAR
Times long, long ago YORE
$250, for Mediterranean Avenue, even with a hotel on it RENT
Ice cream drink SHAKE
Go yachting SAIL
Blend AMALGAM
Bombarded, as with snowballs PELTED
Irritable TESTY
Bottomless pit ABYSS
Breads served with hummus PITAS
Staggers REELS
"Strangely enough …" ODDLY
Unrestrained revelry ORGY
Salary WAGE
Running behind schedule LATE
Walk-___ (unrecruited athletes) ONS
Member of Cong. REP
The Times or the Daily News, e.g. PAPER
Gorillas APES
Mark permanently ETCH
Ogden Nash’s "two-l" beast LLAMA
Seized car, for short REPO
You, in the Bible THOU
___ nerve (retina attachment) OPTIC
Guitarist Clapton ERIC
Chopped HEWN
Visibly tense WHITEKNUCKLED
___ Paulo, Brazil SAO
Crucial biological molecule DNA
Figure in Greek myth after whom a continent is named EUROPA
Compete (for) VIE
___ and starts FITS
Opposite of oui NON
Extremely jealous GREENEYED
Characteristic TRAIT
Convent residents NUNS
Rich ore sources LODES
Counterpart to "if," in computer science ELSE
Aids in crime ABETS
In the very act REDHANDED
Lancelot’s title SIR
Highest point APEX
Qty. AMT
Truss up HOGTIE
Letters before a pseudonym AKA
Golf teacher PRO
Deplorably cowardly YELLOWBELLIED
Spheres ORBS
Holder of a cafeteria meal TRAY
Like some wealthy neighborhoods GATED
In apple-pie order NEAT
Things in an Easter basket EGGS
In the slightest ATALL
Agile for one’s age SPRY
Supplies for Easter 65-Across DYES
Antonym of 64-Across MESSY
VIDEO