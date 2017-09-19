New York Times Crossword Answers September 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Army fliers since 1984 APACHES
Advice-giver on SiriusXM DRLAURA
Serving in Asia that’s taboo in the West DOGMEAT
Exchange SWAP
Setting for "Dilbert" OFFICE
New York’s ___ Library MORGAN
Period in Europe starting around 1100 B.C. IRONAGE
"___ of the D’Urbervilles" TESS
Sheep dish popular in Scotland HAGGIS
Preparing to propose, by tradition ONONEKNEE
Boxster maker PORSCHE
Mag. staffers EDS
Actor Billy ___ Williams DEE
Ire ANGER
Unerasably, say ININK
Body part that some people wiggle EAR
___ Balls (snack food) SNO
Sounds from the Jolly Green Giant HOS
Aid in producing a suspect’s picture IDENTIKIT
Picture IMAGE
Test ___ (treaty subject) BAN
Blunder ERROR
Bugs on the road? VWS
Medalla de ___ (first-place award in Mexico) ORO
Painful things to have removed TONSILS
Source of wood for baseball bats ASHTREE
Scoundrel SOANDSO
Break during rehearsal, say TAKETEN
Doesn’t eat for a long while STARVES
Main ore of lead GALENA
Erasing, as a hard drive WIPING
African antelopes ELANDS
"Little" Dickens girl NELL
"___ is the life!" THIS
Soak up SOP
Smokey Bear was in an early one, for short PSA
Tacks on ADDS
Not include OMIT
Had fingers crossed HOPED
Front of a freighter PROW
Duffer’s warning FORE
end on an electrolytic cell ANODE
Birdbath organism ALGA
Bushy dos FROS
Vegetation along a British golf course GORSE
Yard displays at election time CAMPAIGNSIGNS
Color tone HUE
Org. for the Big East, Big South and Big 12 NCAA
Family tree members NIECES
Geologist’s division ERA
Mongol Empire founder GENGHISKHAN
"Gymnopï¿½dies" composer Erik SATIE
Geologist’s division EON
Claudius’s successor NERO
Small amount DRIB
___-Ball SKEE
Yea or nay VOTE
Goat’s bleat MAA
Stops playing RESTS
"Nope, guess again" WRONGANSWER
Cracklin’ ___ Bran OAT
Susan who wrote "In America" SONTAG
U.S. city whose name looks oxymoronic HILO
Lead-in to an alias AKA
Nonactive member of a firm … or what G, H and W each have in 20-, 29- and 49-Across? SILENTPARTNER
Sharp increase SPIKE
Burnett of CNN ERIN
It’ll give you a clear picture HDTV
K. T. of country music OSLIN
Offer mortgages LEND
"That makes sense" ISEE
Trattoria course PASTA
Staying power, informally LEGS
George Foreman Jr., George Foreman III, George Foreman IV, etc. SONS
