New York Times Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

Clue
Solution
Speaker in major-league baseball history TRIS
Came’s partner WENT
Bone: It. OSSO
"Rugs" TOUPEES
Injured party’s warning ILLSUE
Crossed paths MET
Stand COPSE
Hypermeticulous ANAL
German article DER
Something involved in a firing SYNAPSE
"You missed your chance" TOOLATENOW
Vacuum tube innovation of 1946 ENIAC
Beat WEARY
Operatic villains, often BASSI
Sleazeball DIRTBAG
Makeup of many moon rocks BASALT
A whole bunch GOBS
Prefix with -logical IDEO
Quadrennial U.S. occurrence VEEPSTAKES
Poker blunder MISCALL
Michael of "The Great Santini" OKEEFE
Managed RAN
"Saw" stuff GORE
Castor or Pollux STAR
Topping the Scoville scale HOTTEST
Was prying NOSEDIN
Elaborate, with "out" FLESH
Punjab’s capital LAHORE
Beats TEMPI
Formula One racer Prost ALAIN
Thinks but doesn’t know for a fact FEELS
First name in mysteries ERLE
___ Strauss LEVI
Airline with a flag in its logo ELAL
Statistician Silver NATE
Often-illegal maneuver that is key to answering the asterisked clues UEY
British V.I.P.s MPS
*Adlai Stevenson as a presidential candidate, e.g. TWOTIM
Sleazeball CAD
Fricassee, for example STEW
Fix, as a boot RESOLE
Singly ONEBYONE
Remark from Don Rickles INSULT
It’s "knowing all the facts," according to Woody Allen PARANOIA
Points along a bus route STOPS
Connection provider, for short DSL
*Limits on team payrolls SALAR
Ragtime legend Blake EUBIE
Airheaded SPACY
Listen (to) GIVEEAR
How cigars should be kept, say aficionados MOIST
They praise in non-prose ODES
**Doesn’t go to either extreme STRIK
Head lines, briefly? EEGS
Social gathering BEE
Shame ABASE
"Perhaps ___" NOT
Tomorrow’s jr. SOPH
Knight’s need LANCE
___ Helmer of "A Doll’s House" NORA
George I or V? SOFTG
Blooming AFLOWER
*Snitch TATTL
Boxer’s concern, maybe FLEAS
Tickle ELATE
Squid predator EEL
Abductee of myth HELEN
Guarantee MAKESURE
1927 automotive debut MODELA
Dessert component often bought premade PIESHELL
*Individual telephone connections PRIVAT
Research org. INST
"Got that right!" YES
Mentally infirm SENILE
