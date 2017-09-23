New York Times Crossword Answers September 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Footnote abbr. OPCIT
Take stock? POACH
Fragrant compound ESTER
Pitted fruit NECTARINE
Icelandic letter EDH
Powerful engine RAMJET
Cruising ASEA
Be successful GOFAR
The slightest amount of ANY
Oscar-winning foreign film of 2005 set in South Africa TSOTSI
Tiny-scissors holder ETUI
Nutsy WACKO
Competing with AGAINST
Thirst YEN
Firmly in place ANCHORED
Have a connection RELATE
Turbaned teacher SWAMI
Loathing ODIUM
Like some myths NORSE
"You’ll have to pay for me" IMBROKE
Stylish SMART
Unit of firewood CORD
"Freedom ___ free" ISNT
Commercial lead-in to Pen EPI
Walter ___, Dodgers owner who moved the team from Brooklyn to L.A. OMALLEY
Submits, as a phone report CALLSIN
Previous incarnations PASTLIVES
Part of a recovery effort AAMEETING
Writer of "The Gnat and the Bull" AESOP
___ Conference TED
Added up MADESENSE
City just east of LAX INGLEWOOD
Vintage Jaguars XKES
Apology start MEA
Oktoberfest music POLKA
First-rate, in British slang TOPHOLE
Buyer of a dozen roses, maybe BEAU
Former parent co. of Gramophone and Parlophone records EMI
Ideology ISM
Again, in Mexico OTRAVEZ
Getting help getting clean INREHAB
Dijon darling CHERI
Avoid puddles, say HOP
Pointer’s pronoun THAT
Sister of Helios EOS
Ancient fortuneteller SIBYL
In the 70s, say WARM
Yellowstone grazer ELK
Unadon fish EEL
Armchair accompanier OTTOMAN
Things painted in the spring EGGSHELLS
So darn cute ADORABLE
Like some fertile soil LOAMY
Status RANK
They may block passage NAYS
Start to form? UNI
Single, for one BASEHIT
Art ___, longtime Cleveland Browns owner MODELL
Pressure indicator on a map ISOBAR
Iger’s predecessor at Disney EISNER
Hardly sophisticates HICKS
Sluggish INERT
Actress Shire TALIA
Quattro tre SETTE
Fabulist’s confession ILIED
Diarist Nin ANAIS
Jeff ___, leader of the Electric Light Orchestra LYNNE
Got on board LADED
Licentious sort ROUE
Word with ceiling or financing DEBT
C.I.A. forerunner OSS
Tour de France time ETE
"Who’da thunk it?!" GEE
Tennis world since 1968 OPENERA
St. Louis Arch, e.g. GATEWAY
Gasoline may make it go ARSON
Impersonated POSEDAS
Performing, perhaps ONSTAGE
Change of locks? NEWDO
"Try not to miss Bangor and Lewiston"? CATCHMEIFYOUCAN
"___ de Lune" CLAIR
Player of TV’s Det. Tutuola ICET
Publication read by drs. JAMA
Kind of torch on "Survivor" TIKI
Private eye, slangily SHAMUS
Where Spartacus was from THRACE
Rite for a newborn Jewish boy BRIS
2:00 in New York vis-ï¿½-vis St. Louis? ONEMOTIME
Chopper topper ROTOR
"___ ’em, boy!" SIC
Fifth wheel SPARE
Part of a full house PAIR
Haunted house sound MOAN
Duds ATTIRE
Be sociable, say MIX
Whistler from two Eastern states? MAANDPAKETTLE
Financial institution whose parent company is Canadian TDBANK
Name in a Salinger title ESME
Cheers after a go-o-o-oal! OLES
Quaint store descriptor OLDE
Just beat EDGE
Put away ATE
___-equipped ILL
"I’m such a klutz!" OOPS
Sportscaster Al MICHAELS
"We shouldn’t sell our Fort Wayne home"? LETSKEEPTHISINHOUSE
How a B.L.T. might come WITHMAYO
Rice-A-___ RONI
Public image, briefly REP
Farm female EWE
Reebok rival AVIA
Navy commando SEAL
It means "farmer" in Afrikaans BOER
Hydroxyl compound ENOL
Airbnb offering RENTAL
"Sooner this, Sooner that … can’t you talk about any other subject?"? EVERYTHINGSOK
Imparter of umami taste, in brief MSG
Exact look-alike DOUBLE
Resort near Snowbird ALTA
Middle-___ AGED
Big 2016 film set in Polynesia MOANA
Cab alternative ZIN
Follows OBEYS
Deal another blackjack card to a young Salem woman? HITORMISS
Take from the top SKIM
"Consider it done" ISHALL
Tomorrow INADAY
Architect Saarinen EERO
Some young ‘uns LADS
Grammy-winning singer of "Shepherd Moons" ENYA
A-lister CELEB
Midwest state secedes and will join the United Kingdom? OHTOBEINENGLAND
Whale food KRILL
Place SITUATE
Direct route BEELINE
Overused STALE
Directed STEERED
Having braids TRESSED
