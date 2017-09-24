New York Times Crossword Answers September 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
___ committee ADHOC
Book that might require a key to open DIARY
See 17-Across DANDY
Finish END
Sci-fi weapons RAYGUNS
Fix, as software DEBUG
French female friend AMIE
Symbol of Teddy Roosevelt’s political party BULLMOOSE
Sticks (to) ADHERES
Ice, as a cake FROST
See 19-Across TOITY
Go inside ENTER
Spanish kings REYES
Genetic initials RNA
Like some wooden buckets OAKEN
Roddick or Rooney ANDY
See 39-Across TOTSY
What it takes to tango TWO
Genre for Big Sean or Biggie Smalls RAP
She raised Cain EVE
Like most manual transmissions in the 1970s and ’80s FOURSPEED
Spin, as a baton TWIRL
First-___ kit AID
CT scan alternative MRI
It’s "mightier than the sword" PEN
Arizona tribe HOPI
___ list (tasks for one’s spouse) HONEYDO
Active during the daytime DIURNAL
Card that beats a king ACE
River deposits SILTS
___ Birch, "American Beauty" actress THORA
See 58-Across DOVEY
Fencing blades EPEES
Bound by an oath SWORN
See 60-Across PAMBY
Ping-Pong surface TABLE
More timid SHYER
Grotesque folklore figure OGRE
Org. for docs AMA
Puff ___ (snake) ADDER
Bit of Brylcreem, say DAB
Following AFTER
Prince Harry’s mum DIANA
It hatches from a big egg EMU
Unmanned aircraft DRONE
With 3-Down, useful HANDY
___ Keane, "The Family Circus" cartoonist BIL
With 11-Down, snobbish HOITY
California’s old Fort ___ ORD
Soupy "Oliver Twist" fare GRUEL
Cosmetician Lauder ESTEE
Award named for the winningest pitcher of all time CYYOUNG
Ones sacrificing for a cause MARTYRS
Santa ___ winds ANA
Firm (up), as muscles TONE
Long, hard journeys TREKS
Old coupon for the needy FOODSTAMP
Greeting from a parade float WAVE
With 29-Down, sophisticated HOTSY
Listening device on a narc WIRE
Realtor’s showing OPENHOUSE
Murdered DIDIN
Grand Ole ___ OPRY
Put on, as a TV show AIR
Patron of France STDENIS
Produces a large body of work? SCULPTS
"It is my desire …" IHOPE
Word that can follow sea, solar or staying POWER
"How relaxing!" AAH
With 48-Down, affectionate LOVEY
Part of the Freudian psyche EGO
With 51-Down, weak and indecisive NAMBY
Trapped on a branch TREED
Screw things up ERR
Walk leisurely AMBLE
Authority SAYSO
Man cave, maybe DEN
Crust, mantle or core, for the earth LAYER
