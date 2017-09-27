New York Times Crossword Answers September 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Evidence of a whipping WELT
Surname of three Giants outfielders in 1963 ALOU
News spreader of long ago TOWNCRIER
Colors, hippie-style TIEDYES
Polaris, e.g., in astronomy FSTAR
Durocher in the Baseball Hall of Fame LEO
Dealmaking, some say ART
___ Tour PGA
Interjection occurring frequently in Psalms SELAH
Become bloated SWELLUP
Accountants’ service for low-income individuals TAXCLINIC
Smoothie berry ACAI
Hideo ___, 1995 N.L. Rookie of the Year NOMO
Tachometer abbr. RPM
Garden of Eden tree FIG
With more heart than head EMOTIONALLY
Kitchen wrap brand SARAN
Birds found in semideserts SANDGROUSES
___-seeking missile HEAT
Keystone’s place ARCH
"In ___ of flowers …" LIEU
Two slices of a loaf ENDS
The "Ba" of BaSO4 BARIUM
Epoch characterized by the rise of mammals EOCENE
La Baltique, par exemple MER
Free (of) RID
Yadda, yadda, yadda ETC
Soldier from Seoul ROK
Traitorous Major ___ of the Revolutionary War ANDRE
Ray ___, mayor of New Orleans during Katrina NAGIN
Many a low-budget film INDIE
Pothook shapes ESSES
Leonine sounds ROARS
M.B.A. and Ph.D., for two DEGS
"Symphony in Black" artist ERTE
Backing for plaster LATH
Moist towelette WIPE
They’re worth 0 toward G.P.A.s EFS
Abba’s home: Abbr. SWE
Power figure? WATT
Parts of airplane wings FLAPS
"South Park" kid voiced by Trey Parker STAN
Victims of the fictional Morlocks ELOI
Fabric with diagonal ridges SERGE
1993 Branch Davidians/F.B.I. standoff site WACO
Rob of "Parks and Recreation" LOWE
Damage beyond repair TOTAL
What a prep course preps for EXAM
Where caribou roam TUNDRA
Big workers’ grp. AFLCIO
Hip-hop group with the triple-platinum album "Black Sunday" CYPRESSHILL
Area in a sultan’s palace, once HAREM
Goat’s bleat MAA
Artful deception GUILE
Dwarf planet beyond Pluto ERIS
Carried, as by the wind BORNE
Nabokov novel PNIN
Near-impossibility on a par-4 hole ACE
One waving a red cape MATADOR
Roadside bomb, briefly IED
Confusing situation … or what this puzzle contains literally? THREERINGCIRCUS
Rock’s Cream was one TRIO
Change the dï¿½cor of REDO
Nelson Mandela’s org. ANC
Marriage UNION
Lead-in to plop or plunk KER
Evidence in paternity suits DNA
Chicago mayor Rahm EMANUEL
Mother in a pen SOW
Landscaper’s neatener EDGER
Mormons, in brief LDS
Very, in music ASSAI
Petty swindle GRIFT
Risk a perjury rap LIE
Insignificant sort TWERP
Pick up on SENSE
Magic 8 Ball response YES
"Siddhartha" author HESSE
